Global Plasma Surface Preparation Machines Market Insights 2019 Major Players Nordson MARCH, bdtronic, Diener electronic, AcXys Technologies, Europlasma

Plasma pretreatment is the key enabler technology for microfine cleaning, surface activation and plasma coating of nearly all kinds of materials – from plastics, metals and glass to cardboard, textiles and composites. More and more conventional industrial pretreatment methods are being replaced by plasma technology in order to make processes more effective and environmentally friendly.

Scope of the Report:

Plasma Surface Preparation Machines industry is relatively concentrated, manufacturers are mostly in the Europe and North America. Among them, Europe output volume accounted for more than 43.60% of the total output of global Plasma Surface Preparation Machines in 2016. Nordson MARCH is the world leading manufacturer in global Plasma Surface Preparation Machines market with the market share of 18.66%, in terms of revenue.

With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Plasma Surface Preparation Machines raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Plasma Surface Preparation Machines.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality.

The worldwide market for Plasma Surface Preparation Machines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 380 million US$ in 2024, from 330 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Plasma Surface Preparation Machines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Nordson MARCH

bdtronic

Diener electronic

AcXys Technologies

Europlasma

ME.RO

Tantec

Plasmatreat

Plasma Etch

PINK GmbH Thermosysteme

Kalwar Group

Arcotec

Shenzhen OKSUN

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Atmospheric Pressure Plasma Surface Preparation Machines

Low Pressure / Vacuum Plasma Surface Preparation Machines

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Electronics

PCB

Medical

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Plasma Surface Preparation Machines product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Plasma Surface Preparation Machines, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Plasma Surface Preparation Machines in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Plasma Surface Preparation Machines competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Plasma Surface Preparation Machines breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Plasma Surface Preparation Machines market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Plasma Surface Preparation Machines sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.