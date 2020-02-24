Global Plant Based Thickene Market: Future Innovation Strategies, Growth & Profit Analysis, Forecast by 2028

“The Latest Research Report Plant Based Thickene Market provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Plant based Thickener is an ingredient added to foodstuff to increase its viscosity, without altering its taste and other properties. Plant based Thickener is usually used to thicken food products such as soups, puddings and different types of sauces, without changing its taste. Other than the edible thickeners the other type of nonfood grade thickeners are used in paints, inks, and cosmetics. Food thickeners usually used are of two type polysaccharides and Proteins. The Polysaccharides consists of starches, vegetable gums, and Pectin. Recently there is an increasing need for vegan ingredients which has given rise to the need of using plant based ingredients as Thickeners. The different types of plant based thickeners are considered to be the functional ingredients as they help in improving texture and appearance of the foodstuff, and also improves the nutritional value of the food, by replacing high fat containing ingredients in a variety of food products. Plant based thickener consists of different types of functional starches and gums which are used in soups, sauces, salad dressings, gravies etc.

Reasons for Covering this Title

Plant based thickener can be derived from different types of plants or vegetables such as Corn, Cassava, Potato, Kuzu, arrowroot plant, tapioca and the different types of gums derived from plants such as Agar, Cassia Gum, Guar Gum, Gum Arabic, Tara, gum etc. The major drivers for the plant based thickener market are increasing trend of using functional food ingredients that positively impact human health, increased demand for vegan ingredients from the rising vegan food preference by people around the globe, increasing need for improved and smooth mouth feel to the food products, rising preference for food ingredients of natural origin. Plant based thickeners are used for a variety of culinary benefits too for instance agar is used as a vegetarian gelatin, as it can be used to substitute gelatin in different types of food products, with stronger setting traits as compared to gelatin

Global Plant based Thickener: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature of plant based thickener, the global Plant based Thickener market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of major Plant based Thickener Type, the global Plant based Thickener market has been segmented as –

Starch Potato starch Corn Starch Cassava Starch Tapioca Starch Others

Vegetable Gums Guar Gum Xanthan Gum Agar Gum Locust Bean Gum Cellulose Gum Pectin

Others

On the basis of major End Use of the plant based thickener, the global Plant based Thickener market has been segmented as –

Jams & Marmalades

Jellies

Baked Goods

Yogurt

Seasoning

Meat Coating

Cheese cream

Ice cream

Canned Soups & Sauces

Others

Global Plant based Thickener Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Plant based Thickeners market are Emsland Starke GmbH, Tate & Lyle Plc, Cargill Inc., Ingredion, Novidon, Sudstarke GmbH, Avebe, Agrana, Tereos and others. Launching new product variants, acquiring the smaller players in the market generating awareness about the benefits of Plant based thickeners through various promotional activities and programs are some of the key drivers supporting the market growth in the near future.

Key Development

In the year 2018, Cargill Inc., along with its potato starch partner in Denmark AKV Langholt AmbA, planned to invest 22.5 million USD to come up with a new potato starch production unit at Langholt, Denmark. This new plant will help the company to strengthen its position in Denmark for its starch product portfolio. The plant is expected to be operational by mid of 2018. Each of the starch line produced in this plant will be designed to improve the texture and stability of daily foods such as pudding powders, dry mix soups, and sauces, ready meals etc.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Plant based thickener is expected to show an exponential growth in the North American region in next few years. There is a lot of scope for the growth of the Plant based Thickener market in the European nations due to the increasing vegan population. Catering the growing demand for products containing no extracts from animal sources is one of the key supply-side driver supporting the market growth. Right kind of plantation, required know-how and technology to extract starch and gum from the plants around the different regions in the world, may provide opportunities for investment in Plant Based Thickener production.

Brief Approach to Research

A modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges, and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the market

The cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

