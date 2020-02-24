Global Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market Size, Share, Outlook and Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

A PAM system manages and monitors the fixed assets of a company, which are used in the production process. PAM gives better control over the production process and enhances the efficiency and productivity of an organization. It also generates real-time data of assets, which enables officials to take an informed decision. The real-time data generated by a PAM system can also be used to identify signs of failure, ensuring that plant productivity is not hit due to machine downtime.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Plant Asset Management (PAM) market by product type and applications/end industries.

The production asset segment is expected to dominate the global plant asset management market during the forecast period. It is important to maintain the health of assets, especially production assets which are continuously used. The low performance of these assets hampers the production process. This leads to high adoption of plant asset management solutions to improve the efficiency and performance. However, the market for the automation asset segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023 owing to the increasing adoption of automation for performing complex manufacturing processes and reducing human errors in process and discrete industries around the world.

The global Plant Asset Management (PAM) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions. North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Plant Asset Management (PAM). Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

ABB

Emerson

Honeywell

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

Applied Material

Dassault Systemes

Endress+Hauser

GE Digital

Hitachi

IBM

IFS

Petrofac

SAP

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Production Assets

Automation Assets

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Food & Beverages

Chemical

Metals & Mining

Pharmaceutical & Biotech

Automotive

Semiconductor & Electronics

Medical Device

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Plant Asset Management (PAM) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Plant Asset Management (PAM) by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Plant Asset Management (PAM) by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Plant Asset Management (PAM) by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Plant Asset Management (PAM) by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Plant Asset Management (PAM) by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

