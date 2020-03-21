“Global Planned Refining Industry Outlook to 2023 — Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Planned Refineries”, is a comprehensive report on global planned crude oil refining industry. The report provides refinery details such as the refinery name and refinery operator name, with in-depth coverage on crude distillation unit or, CDU capacity and other major unit capacities for all new-build (planned and announced) refineries. The report also provides global and regional refinery capital expenditure outlook by key countries, year on year, till 2023. The report also provides comparison of key countries based on contribution to global as well as regional refining capacities. Further the report also offers recent developments and latest contracts awarded in the refining industry across different regions.

Scope:

– Updated information on all planned and announced refineries globally

— Provides key details such as refinery name, operator name, refinery type, and CDU, condensate splitter, coking, catalytic cracker and hydrocracking capacities by refinery and country from 2019 to 2023

— Provides capital expenditure outlook at global as well as regional level by year and by key countries till 2023

— Recent developments and contracts related to refineries across different regions.

Reasons to buy:

– Obtain the most up to date information available on all planned and announced refineries globally

— Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry

— Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong forecast refinery and unit capacity data

— Assess your competitor’s refining portfolio.

Key Points from TOC:

1.1. List of Tables

1.2. List of Figures

2. Introduction

2.1. What is This Report About?

2.2. Market Definition

3. Global Planned Refining Industry

3.1. Global Planned Refining Industry, Overview of Planned Refineries Data

3.2. Global Planned Refining Industry, Total Refining Capacity

3.3. Global Planned Refining Industry, Planned and Announced Refineries

3.4. Global Planned Refining Industry, Country Comparisons

3.5. Global Planned Refining Industry, Regional Comparisons

4. Africa Planned Refining Industry

4.1. Africa Planned Refining Industry, Snapshot

4.2. Africa Planned Refining Industry, Planned and Announced Refineries

4.3. Africa Planned Refining Industry, Country Comparisons

4.4. Planned Refining Industry in Nigeria

4.5. Planned Refining Industry in Angola

4.6. Planned Refining Industry in South Africa

4.7. Planned Refining Industry in Egypt

4.8. Planned Refining Industry in Zambia

4.9. Planned Refining Industry in Liberia

4.10. Planned Refining Industry in Ghana

4.11. Planned Refining Industry in Algeria

4.12. Planned Refining Industry in Uganda

4.13. Planned Refining Industry in South Sudan

4.14. Planned Refining Industry in Guinea

4.15. Planned Refining Industry in Chad

4.16. Africa Planned Refining Industry, Recent Developments and Contracts

5. Asia Planned Refining Industry

5.1. Asia Planned Refining Industry, Snapshot

5.2. Asia Planned Refining Industry, Planned and Announced Refineries

5.3. Asia Planned Refining Industry, Country Comparisons

5.4. Planned Refining Industry in China

5.5. Planned Refining Industry in Pakistan

5.6. Planned Refining Industry in Malaysia

5.7. Planned Refining Industry in Indonesia

5.8. Planned Refining Industry in Philippines

5.9. Planned Refining Industry in Brunei

5.10. Planned Refining Industry in Bangladesh

5.11. Planned Refining Industry in India

5.12. Planned Refining Industry in Sri Lanka

5.13. Planned Refining Industry in Mongolia

5.14. Planned Refining Industry in Cambodia

5.15. Planned Refining Industry in Myanmar

5.16. Planned Refining Industry in Timor-Leste

5.17. Planned Refining Industry in Laos

5.18. Asia Planned Refining Industry, Recent Developments and Contracts

6. Caribbean Planned Refining Industry

6.1. Caribbean Planned Refining Industry, Snapshot

6.2. Caribbean Planned Refining Industry, Planned and Announced Refineries

6.3. Caribbean Planned Refining Industry, Country Comparisons

6.4. Caribbean Planned Refining Industry in Bahamas

6.5. Caribbean Planned Refining Industry, Recent Developments

7. Former Soviet Union Planned Refining Industry

7.1. Former Soviet Union Planned Refining Industry, Snapshot

7.2. Former Soviet Union Planned Refining Industry, Planned and Announced Refineries

7.3. Former Soviet Union Planned Refining Industry, Country Comparisons

7.4. Planned Refining Industry in Russia

7.5. Planned Refining Industry in Georgia

7.6. Planned Refining Industry in Kazakhstan

7.7. Planned Refining Industry in Estonia

7.8. Planned Refining Industry in Tajikistan

7.9. Planned Refining Industry in Turkmenistan

7.10. Former Soviet Union Planned Refining Industry, Recent Developments and Contracts

8. Middle East Planned Refining Industry

8.1. Middle East Planned Refining Industry, Snapshot

8.2. Middle East Planned Refining Industry, Planned and Announced Refineries

8.3. Middle East Planned Refining Industry, Country Comparisons

8.4. Planned Refining Industry in Iraq

8.5. Planned Refining Industry in Iran

8.6. Planned Refining Industry in Kuwait

8.7. Planned Refining Industry in Saudi Arabia

8.8. Planned Refining Industry in Oman

8.9. Planned Refining Industry in Turkey

8.10. Planned Refining Industry in United Arab Emirates

8.11. Middle East Planned Refining Industry, Recent Developments and Contracts

9. North America Planned Refining Industry

9.1. North America Planned Refining Industry, Snapshot

9.2. North America Planned Refining Industry, Planned and Announced Refineries

9.3. North America Planned Refining Industry, Country Comparisons

9.4. Planned Refining Industry in Canada

9.5. Planned Refining Industry in United States

9.6. North America Planned Refining Industry, Recent Developments and Contracts

10. South America Planned Refining Industry

10.1. South America Planned Refining Industry, Snapshot

10.2. South America Planned Refining Industry, Planned and Announced Refineries

10.3. South America Planned Refining Industry, Country Comparisons

10.4. Planned Refining Industry in Brazil

10.5. Planned Refining Industry in Venezuela

10.6. Planned Refining Industry in Guyana

10.7. South America Planned Refining Industry, Recent Developments and Contracts

Continued…

