Global Planned Liquids Storage Market Industry Outlook to 2023-Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Planned Terminals

“Global Planned Liquids Storage Industry Outlook to 2023 – Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Planned Terminals”, is a comprehensive report providing information on planned storage terminals that store crude oil, petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The report provides terminal name, operator name, storage capacity and commodity stored for all planned and announced terminals in the world by region and country for the period 2019-2023. The report also provides global and regional capital expenditure outlook by key countries, year on year, from 2019 to 2023. Planned and announced (new build) storage terminals capacity additions as announced by the companies have also been included. Further the report also offers recent developments and latest awarded contracts at regional level.

Scope

– Updated information on all planned and announced liquids storage terminals globally

– Provides capacity data by commodity (crude oil, chemicals, and petroleum products) from 2019 to 2023

– Provides key details such as terminal name, operator name, commodity type, terminal status for all planned and announced liquids storage terminals globally

– Provides capital expenditure outlook at global as well as regional level by year and by key countries for planned and announced liquids storage terminals till 2023

– Latest developments and contracts related to liquids storage terminals, wherever available.

Major Points from Table of Content:

1.1. List of Tables

1.2. List of Figures

2. Introduction

2.1. What Is This Report About?

2.2. Market Definition

3. Global Planned Liquids Storage Industry

3.1. Global Planned Liquids Storage Industry, Snapshot

3.2. Global Planned Liquids Storage Industry, Planned and Announced Liquids Storage Terminals

3.3. Global Planned Liquids Storage Industry, Regional Comparisons

3.4. Global Planned Liquids Storage Industry, Country Comparisons

4. Africa Planned Liquids Storage Industry

4.1. Africa Planned Liquids Storage Industry, Snapshot

4.2. Africa Planned Liquids Storage Industry, Planned and Announced Terminals, Capacity Additions and Capex by Country

4.3. Africa Planned Liquids Storage Industry, Country Comparisons

4.4. Africa Planned Liquids Storage Industry, South Africa

4.5. Africa Planned Liquids Storage Industry, Nigeria

4.6. Africa Planned Liquids Storage Industry, Equatorial Guinea

