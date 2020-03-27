Global Plain Bearings Market 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Global Plain Bearings Industry

This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Plain Bearings industry.

This report splits Plain Bearings market by Plain Bearing Type, by Materials, which covers the history data information from 2013 to 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2023.

This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:

Major Companies

AURORA BEARING

Boston Gear

Chiavette Unificate S.p.A.

Essentra Components

Federal-Mogul Deva GmbH

FLURO-Gelenklager

Fujian Longxi Bearing Corporation ltd

GGB

GGT Gleit-Technik AG

GLT-Gleitlagertechnik GmbH

igus

LM76 Linear Motion Bearings

Midwest Control Products

PBC Linear

POLYGON

RBC Bearings

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

Skiffy

SOLTRI

West Coast Lockwasher

ZOLLERN

Main Regions

North America

United States

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherland

Others

Asia & Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Australia

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Vietnam

Singapore

Malaysia

Others

Africa & Middle East

South Africa

Egypt

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Others

Main Product Type

Plain Bearings Market, by Plain Bearing Type

Swivel Plain Bearings

Radial Plain Bearings

Cylindrical Plain Bearings

Open Plain Bearings

Other (Spherical, Flange)

Plain Bearings Market, by Materials

Metal

Plastic

Composite

Main Applications

Heavy industry

Aerospace Engineering

Automotive

General Engineering

Other Applications

