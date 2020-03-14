Global Pine-derived Chemicals Market to Reach US$ 7,522.7 Mn by 2026

The global pine-derived chemicals market was valued at US$ 5,170.1 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new research report titled ‘Pine-derived Chemicals Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026,’ published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) Increase in the demand for pine-derived chemicals in the construction sector is anticipated to augment the global pine-derived chemicals market during the forecast period.

￼

Request A Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=23618

Increase in Demand for Eco-friendly Chemistry

Pine chemicals is a family of renewable, naturally occurring materials derived from the pine tree (genus Pinus). These chemicals are derived through the distillation of oleoresin or carbonization of wood. A majority of distilled products are made from gum, stumps, logs, and sulfate pulp byproducts. During the papermaking process, chemicals from pine trees are recovered as co-products of the pulping process in the form of crude tall oil (CTO) and crude sulfate turpentine (CST). Oleoresin can also be recovered from pine trees. It is separated into gum rosin (GR) and gum turpentine (GT).

Awareness Regarding Protection of Renewable Resources

The pine-derived chemicals market supports use of renewable energy. It also supports policies regarding biomass or renewable resources. Efforts are being taken to incentivize the use of renewable energy sources, which may include burning biomass to produce energy. The forestry sector can be an important source of biomass. The state and federal policies regarding biomass or renewable resources, such as burning of the biomass rather than using it in the manufacture of pine-derived chemicals, are adversely affecting the pine chemistry industry. Due to burning of biomass, pine-derived chemical resources are likely to waste as renewable resources and this could affect the biorefining manufacturing infrastructure in the U.S. in the next few years. Government incentives that encourage the burning of biomass for bioenergy deplete the supply of these valuable materials and prevent players operating in the pine-derived chemicals market from utilizing eco-friendly co-products derived from papermaking.

Government-incentivized Burning of Renewable Materials

Policies are being proposed in the U.S. that papermaking co-products used as renewable biomass should be burned. This could lead to tax credits that provide an incentive to burn these co-products for energy, instead of allowing the existing pine-derived chemicals market to upgrade these products and use the renewable resources. Government incentives potentially threaten the viability of the pine-derived chemicals market, as they could tip the balance in the favor of bio-based energy. Thus, it is required to maintain a balance between economic competition and government incentives.

Get Research Report [email protected]https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pine-derived-chemicals-market.html

Gum Rosin Segment to Dominate Global Pine-derived Chemicals Market

Based on type, the global pine-derived chemicals market has been segmented into tall oil fatty acids, tall oil rosin, gum turpentine, gum rosin, pitch, sterols, and others. The gum rosin segment held a leading share of the global market, in terms of both value and volume, in 2017. The segment is estimated to expand at a considerable pace during the forecast period. Gum rosin is used in printing inks, photocopying and laser printing paper, varnishes, adhesives, soap, soda, soldering fluxes, and sealing wax as well as in paper sizing. Tall oil rosin (TOR) is another significant segment of the market. It is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. TORs are unmodified in order to provide a cost-effective and flexible starting point for several end-use applications and customer-specific processes. Tall oil fatty acids is another significant segment of the pine-derived chemicals market. They are used in the manufacture of dimer acids, alkyd resins, oilfield chemicals, metalworking fluids, liquid cleaners, textile chemicals, fuel additives, construction chemicals, metallic stabilizers, and fatty derivatives. Gum turpentine and gum rosin segments are projected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. The sterols segment held a relatively minor share of the global pine-derived chemicals market in 2017.

Paints & Coatings Segment to Lead in Terms of Demand

In terms of application, the global pine-derived chemicals market has been divided into paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, surfactants, and printing inks. The paints & coatings segment accounted for a dominant share of the global pine-derived chemicals market, in terms of both revenue and volume, in 2017. Paints and coatings make other products more durable, more attractive, safer, and more saleable. The adhesives & sealants segment constituted a significant share of the global market in 2017. The segment is estimated to expand rapidly during the forecast period. Adhesives and sealants function along with other components of the assembly to provide a durable product. The others segment held a significant share of the global pine-derived chemicals market in 2017. It is anticipated to expand at a considerable pace during the forecast period. Rubber is composed of different ingredients including the base monomer, vulcanization agents, modifiers, fillers, and plasticizers. Printing inks and surfactants segments constituted relatively low shares of the market. These are expected to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period.

Get PDF Brochure for more Professional & Technical industry insights:https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=23618

Asia Pacific Dominates Global Pine-derived Chemicals Market

Based on region, the global pine-derived chemicals market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. In terms of value and volume, Asia Pacific was the leading region of the global market in 2017. The region is estimated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The market in the region is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, due to increase in urbanization, growth in the disposable income of consumers, and advancements in technology in Asia Pacific. In terms of consumption, Europe and North America follow Asia Pacific. The market in Europe and North America is expected to expand at a significant pace from 2018 to 2026, owing to easy availability of pine trees in these regions. In terms of demand, Latin America and Middle East & Africa constituted relatively low shares of the global market in 2017. However, the market in Latin America is estimated to expand at a substantial pace during the forecast period, owing to wide availability of pine trees in the region.

High Degree of Competition among Market Players

The global pine-derived chemicals market is dominated by large-sized players. Presence of several large-sized players makes the market highly competitive. Key players operating in the market are Eastman Chemical Company, Harima Chemicals Group, Inc., Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd., Kraton Corporation, and Forchem Oyj.