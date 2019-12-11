Global Pickleball Paddle Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2025

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Pickleball Paddle Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.
The global Pickleball Paddle market is valued at 116.3 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 195 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Pickleball Paddle market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the Pickleball Paddle in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Escalade (Onix, Pickleball Now)
Paddletek
Selkirk Sport
Pickleball Central
Pro-Lite
Gamma
Engage
Performance One Paddles (POP)
Franklin
Head
Manta World Sport
Market Segment by Type, covers
Polymer Core
Nomex Core
Aluminum Core
Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Brand Outlets
Franchised Sports Outlets
E-Commerce
Other
