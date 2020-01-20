Global Pick to Light Market- Top Product, Consumption, Price, Analysis, Size to 2024

Pick to Light uses light devices mounted at item locations on flow rack, shelving, workstations or other storage media to guide operators to the correct product locations and quantities required to fill an order.

The growth of this market is propelled by the emergence of advanced automated warehouses, growth of the e-commerce industry, and globalization of supply chain network. Moreover, pick to light offers error-free and better productivity operations and enhanced labor utilization.

Pick to Light Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024.

According to this study, over the next five years the Pick to Light market will register a 5.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 950 million by 2024, from US$ 730 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Pick to Light business, shared in Chapter 3.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Daifuku

Murata Machinery

SSI SCHAEFER

Dematic

Honeywell

Kardex Group

Sick AG

Knapp AG

Aioi-Systems Co

Swisslog

Vanderlande

ULMA Handling Systems

Hans Turck GmbH

Bastian Solutions

Weidmuller

Banner

CREFORM (Yazaki-Kako)

Wenglor Sensonic

Lightning Pick Technologies

ATOX Sistemas

KBS Industrieelektronik

Insystems Automation

Falcon Autotech

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Manual

Auto Guided

Assembly and Manufacturing

Retail and E-Commerce

Pharma and Cosmetics

Food and Beverages

Others

To study and analyze the global Pick to Light consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Pick to Light market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Pick to Light manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Pick to Light with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Pick to Light submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

