Global Photovoltaic Cell and Modules Market Research Report 2019

Photovoltaic Cell is a device made from crystalline silicon or thin film that converts sunlight into electricity by a process known as the photovoltaic effect. There are two key indicators for PV cells: one is cell conversion efficiency, and the other is cell thickness. Photovoltaic modules use light energy (photons) from the sun to generate electricity through the photovoltaic effect. The majority of modules use wafer-based crystalline silicon cells or thin-film cells based on cadmium telluride or silicon. The structural (load carrying) member of a module can either be the top layer or the back layer. Cells must also be protected from mechanical damage and moisture. Most solar modules are rigid, but semi-flexible ones are available, based on thin-film cells.

In this report, the statistical product is considered from the PV module, the statistical data is considered from the shipment volume.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hanwha

First Solar

SunPower

Elkem Solar

Sharp

Kyocera Solar

Solar Frontier

Solarworld

Delsolar (NSP)

Trina Solar

Canadian Solar

Jinko Solar

JA Solar

GCL System Integration

Yingli

Shunfeng

ReneSola

Risen

Chint Group

Hareonsolar

Eging PV

CSUN

BYD

HT-SAAE

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single Crystal Silicon

Polycrystalline Silicon

Other

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Ground Station

Others

