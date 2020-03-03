Global Phototherapy Equipment Market to See Incredible Growth During Forecast Period (2016-2024)

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Phototherapy Equipment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.

Global Phototherapy Equipment Market: Overview

The report on the phototherapy equipment market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Increase in prevalence of neonatal jaundice and skin diseases such as psoriasis, eczema, vitiligo and other diseases, advent of new technology for development of low cost equipment, and increase in preference for noninvasive treatment by patients and physicians, are the major drivers of the global phototherapy equipment market.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles major players in the global phototherapy equipment market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Atom Medical Corporation, Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, GE Healthcare, National Biological Corp., Solarc Systems Inc., The Daavlin Company, and Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd, nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., and Natus Medical Incorporated and others.

The Global Phototherapy Equipment Market is segmented as given below:

Global Phototherapy Equipment Market, by Product

CFL (Compact Fluorescent Lamps) phototherapy

LED (light emitted diode) phototherapy

Others

Global Phototherapy Equipment Market, by Modality

Full body phototherapy

Partial body phototherapy

Global Phototherapy Equipment Market, by Disease Indication

Neonatal Jaundice

Skin Diseases

Psoriasis

Eczema

Other skin diseases

Others

Global Phototherapy Equipment Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care Settings

Global Phototherapy Equipment Market, by Geography

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– Russia

– Italy

– France

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

– Japan

– India

– China

– Australia & New Zealand

– Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

– GCC countries

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

