Global Photoresist Market Up-to-Date Analysis of Market Trends and Technological Improvements 2019-2025 | 1. JSR Corporation 2. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co. Ltd. 3. Merck Az Electronics Materials 4. The DOW Chemical Company 5. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. 6. E. I. Du Pont De Nemours

Global Photoresist Market By Product (ARF Immersion Photoresist, ARF Dry Photoresist), Photoresist Ancillaries Type (Anti-reflective coatings, Remover), Application (Semiconductors, LCD, Printed Circuit Boards), and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Rest of the World) Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis:

The global photoresist market was valued at USD 3.00 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 5.18 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Definition:

Photoresist is a light sensitive material that is used in processes such as photolithography and photoengraving. It protects the electronic equipment from the harmful UV rays. The demand for photoresist is expected to grow rapidly as they are majorly used in the manufacturing of consumer electronics. The growing demand for consumer electronics is expected to boost market growth.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 growing demand for semiconductors & ICs

1.2 Rise in demand for consumer electronics

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Limited demand for photoresist

2.2 High cost of manufacturing

Market Segmentation:

The global photoresist market is segmented on the basis of product, by type of photoresist ancillaries, application, and region.

1. Global Photoresist Market, by Product:

1.1 ARF Immersion Photoresist

1.2 ARF Dry Photoresist

1.3 KRF Photoresist

1.4 G-Line & I-Line Photoresist

2. Global Photoresist Ancillaries Market, by Type:

2.1 Anti-Reflective Coatings

2.2 Remover

2.3 Developer

2.4 Others

3. Global Photoresist & Photoresist Ancillaries Market, by Application:

3.1 LCDs

3.2 Semiconductors & ICs

3.3 Printed Circuit Boards

3.4 Others

4. Global Photoresist Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. JSR Corporation

2. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co. Ltd.

3. Merck Az Electronics Materials

4. The DOW Chemical Company

5. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

6. E. I. Du Pont De Nemours

7. Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

8. Allresist GmbH

9. Fujifilm Electronic Chemicals Co. Ltd.

10. Avantor Performance Materials, LLC

11. Microchemicals GmbH

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

