GLOBAL PHOTOGRAMMETRY SOFTWARE MARKET 2019 TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, SALES, OPPORTUNITIES, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025

Introduction

Global Photogrammetry Software Market

Photogrammetry is the technique to extract geometric information from two-dimensional images or video.

In 2018, the global Photogrammetry Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Photogrammetry Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Photogrammetry Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Pix4D

Agisoft PhotoScan

Autodesk

RealityCapture

Acute3D

PhotoModeler

Photometrix

Elcovision

Realsense (Intel)

Skyline Software Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

3D Reconstruction Software

Based on Images and Video

Based on 3D Scanning

Market segment by Application, split into

Culture Heritage and Museum

Films & Games

3D Printing, Drones and Robots

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Photogrammetry Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Photogrammetry Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Photogrammetry Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Photogrammetry Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 3D Reconstruction Software

1.4.3 Based on Images and Video

1.4.4 Based on 3D Scanning

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Photogrammetry Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Culture Heritage and Museum

1.5.3 Films & Games

1.5.4 3D Printing, Drones and Robots

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Photogrammetry Software Market Size

2.2 Photogrammetry Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Photogrammetry Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Photogrammetry Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Photogrammetry Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Photogrammetry Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Photogrammetry Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Photogrammetry Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Photogrammetry Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Photogrammetry Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Photogrammetry Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……………

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

…………

List of Tables and Figures

Table Photogrammetry Software Key Market Segments

Table Key Players Photogrammetry Software Covered

Table Global Photogrammetry Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2014-2025 (Million US$)

Figure Global Photogrammetry Software Market Size Market Share by Type 2014-2025

Figure 3D Reconstruction Software Figures

Table Key Players of 3D Reconstruction Software

