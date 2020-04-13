Global Photo Editing Software Market Size,Status and Forecast 2025

In this report, the Global Photo Editing Software market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Photo Editing Software market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Photo editing is a term that refers to the manipulation of an image. With film photography, the editing process was mostly done by physically altering the printed image with an airbrush. With the advances in digital photography, photo editing has become much more advanced. Photo editing software allows for complex adjustments to be made down to the image pixel. Photo editing can be used to enhance exposure, remove unwanted objects, retouch an image subject, and more.

Photo Editing Software is mainly used for the following applications: Individual, School and Commercial. And Commercial is the most widely used type which takes up about 52.50% of the global total in 2016.

USA is one of the largest consumption countries of Photo Editing Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 39.30% the global market in 2016, while Europe was 25.46%, and Japan is followed with the share about 8.06%.

Adobe,DxO,CyberLink,Corel.,ON1,Meitu,Zoner,ACDSee,GIMP,Magix are the key suppliers in the global Photo Editing Software market. Top 10 took up about 66.06% of the global market in 2016. Adobe, Serif, PhaseOne, CyberLink, MacPhun, ON1, Corel, DxO Optics, which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.

In 2017, the global Photo Editing Software market size was 760 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1120 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.9% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Adobe

DxO Optics

CyberLink

Corel

ON1

MacPhun

PhaseOne

Serif

Zoner

ACDSee Ultimate

GIMP

Pixlr

Meitu

PhotoScape

Magix

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

RAW Editing Software

Non-RAW Editing Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Individual

School

Commercial

Other

