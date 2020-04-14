Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size, Share, Price, Trend, In-depth Study upto 2025

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Phase Change Material (PCM).
This report studies the global market size of Phase Change Material (PCM), especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Phase Change Material (PCM) production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
HONEYWELL ELECTRONIC MATERIALS
LAIRD
SASOL LIMITED
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC.
ENTROPY SOLUTIONS LLC
MICROTEK LABORATORIES INC.
PLUSS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD.
PHASE CHANGE ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC.
RUBITHERM TECHNOLOGIES GMBH
PHASE CHANGE MATERIALS PRODUCTS LTD.
OUTLAST TECHNOLOGIES LLC
HENKEL AG & COMPANY, KGAA
COLD CHAIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
ADVANSA B.V.
AI TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CLIMATOR SWEDEN AB
COOLCOMPOSITES, INC.
CIAT GROUP (CRISTOPIA ENERGY SYSTEMS)
CRYOPAK INDUSTRIES INC.
DATUM PHASE CHANGE LIMITED
Market Segment by Product Type
Organic
Inorganic
Bio-based
Market Segment by Application
Building & Construction
HVAC
Cold Chain & Packaging
Thermal Energy Storage
Textile, Electronics
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Phase Change Material (PCM) status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Phase Change Material (PCM) manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Phase Change Material (PCM) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
