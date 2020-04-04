The Global pharmaceutical isolator market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

Market Definition: Pharmaceutical Isolator Market

Pharmaceutical isolators are used as an industrial barrier system to manufacture drugs in contamination free environment. The pharmaceutical isolators have various applications such as microbiological test, cell therapy processing, in production of the advanced therapy medicine products (ATMP) and in weighing, filling and dispensing of the injectable sterile products. Various companies are engaged in manufacturing the isolator for the pharmaceutical industry such as Getinge AB, Skan AG and Wabash National Corporation among others. The continuous development of the pharmaceutical market in developing and developed countries and growing research and development expenditure to develop innovative drugs are all enhancing the utilization of the pharmaceutical isolators.

Key Market Competitors: Pharmaceutical Isolator Market

Few of the major competitors are Getinge AB, Chiyoda Corporation, Azbil Corporation, Germfree, MBRAUN, Wabash National Corporation, NuAire, ITECO s.r.l., COMECER S.p.A., Hosokawa, Hecht Technologie GmbH, Steriline S.r.l., Envair Limited, Vanrx Pharmasystems Inc., TEMA SINERGIE S.p.A, SKAN AG, Bioquell Inc., I.M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A., JACOMEX, Fedegari Autoclavi S.p.A, among others.

Pharmaceutical Isolator Market report also delivers list of the leading competitors and provides the insights about strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the industry. With transparent market research studies, an absolute and qualitative report has been offered to the client. This market report also presents the company profile, product specifications, production value, and contact information of manufacturer, and market shares for company. Report takes into account key market dynamics of sector. DBMR team has an excellent industry experience, talent solutions, industry insight and latest tools and technology which make this Pharmaceutical Isolator Market report world-class.

Market Segmentation: Pharmaceutical Isolator Market

Global pharmaceutical isolator market is segmented into eight notable segments which are type, product class type, system type, pressure difference, configuration, application, end user and distribution channel.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into aseptic isolators, containment isolators, bio isolators, sampling and weighing isolators, active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing isolators and others. Aseptic isolators are growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In January 2014, Extract Technology (U.K.) launched the containment and aseptic isolators, with the affordable range of systems to maintain the standard processing in the pharmaceutical, bio-tech, chemical and healthcare industry. The standard range of products SteriPharm, IsoPharm and FlexiPharm ensures high quality of manufacturing processing.

On the basis of product class type, the market is segmented into Class III and ISO Class 5. ISO Class 5 segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. NuAire (U.S.), offers an ISO class 5 which includes the containment pharmacy isolator creates negative pressure recirculating ISO Class 5 clean air environment for aseptic compounding of hazardous drugs and minute quantities of chemotherapy drugs to meet USP 797 requirements.

On the basis of system type, the market is segmented into closed system and open system. Open system segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. COMECER S.p.A. (Italy) provides an open system containment solutions which are developed for the brand new glove correctly mounted with a calibrated hole device connected.



Recent Analysis:

In January 2019, Extract Technology has announced that Terra Asia Consulting Pte. Ltd. (TAC) has been appointed as an exclusive agent for South East Asia. This expansion will create a strong geographical presence.

In February 2018, SKAN AG announced that collaboration agreement with FARMA ALIMENTA (Spain). This collaboration will boost the position within the Spanish market. Making new contacts with companies and to work on new interesting projects according to SKAN’s.

In May 2018, COMECER S.p.A. announced the new agreement with the Advaxis, Inc (U.S.) for the production of aseptic systems for the manufacturing process and for the development of the immunotherapy. The new agreement between the companies forcing the R&D of the Comecer for isolation technology.

