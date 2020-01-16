Global Pharmaceutical Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market Revenue to Witness Steady Growth Through 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Pharmaceutical Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) is a strategy adopted by organizations to manage relationship with existing customers and develop interaction with potential ones. CRM software solution is engaged by pharmaceutical companies to streamline business processes, manage relationship with customers, and reduce expenditures incurred in managing customer services.

Although the on-premise segment accounted for the leading market share in 2017, the cloud segment is anticipated to expand at a higher rate during the forecast period. By cloud mode of delivery, the global pharmaceutical customer relationship management software market can be classified into public, private, and others.

The pharmaceutical organizations segment held the dominant share of the market in 2017, while the contract research organizations segment is anticipated to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period.

The U.S. is the leading market for the global pharmaceutical industry. Pharmaceutical companies in the U.S. conduct more than 52% of the total pharmaceutical research and development activities in the world. Robust research and development activities, increasing number of pharmaceutical companies, high rate of adoption of the customer relationship management software in health care, presence of major market players, and significant expenditure on the health care IT industry are expected to propel the pharmaceutical customer relationship management software market in North America. Europe held the second-leading share of the global pharmaceutical customer relationship management software market in 2017. The market in the region is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to the emergence of contract research organizations in Eastern Europe, strong pharmaceutical research activities, presence of leading companies, technological advancements, and high rate of adoption of information technology in the pharmaceutical sector in Western Europe. Asia Pacific accounted for the third dominant share of the global pharmaceutical customer relationship management software market in 2017.

This report focuses on the global Pharmaceutical Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pharmaceutical Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Adjetter

Medismo Technologies

Actis Sales Technologies

Synergistix

SoftDent

Bpm’online

Avidian Technologies Veeva Systems

CRMNXT

StayinFront

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Pharmaceutical Organizations

Contract Research Organizations

Others

