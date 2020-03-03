Global Petroleum (Pet) Coke Market is growing at a CAGR of 8.7% by 2020

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Petroleum (Pet) Coke Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.
Petroleum coke also known as pet coke is a valued by-product obtained from crude oil refining or purifying units, which is emerging as a perfect alternative for coal, and is generally used for thermal power and electricity generation.
The global Petroleum (Pet) Coke market is attaining a value of US$24.15 billion by the end of 2020, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% by 2020.
Fill The Form To Book A Sample PDF @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2205558
This report focuses on Petroleum (Pet) Coke volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Petroleum (Pet) Coke market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Shell
Valero Energy
ConocoPhillips
MPC
Asbury Carbons
ExxonMobil
Aminco Resource
Carbograf
British Petroleum
Ferrolux
Mitsubishi
Sumitomo
Nippon Coke&Engineering
Indian Oil
Atha
Essar Oil
For Enquiry Visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2205558
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Calcined Coke
Fuel Grade
Segment by Application
Construction
Power Generation
Cement
Storage
Steel
Other Applications
About ResearchMoz
ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG
Blog: https://newmarketsize.blogspot.com