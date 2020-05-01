Global PET Stretch Blow Molding Machines Market Snapshot Analysis by 2025 | Krones AG, Sacmi Imola S.C., Nissei ASB Machine Co., Ltd., SMI S.p.A., Guangzhou Tech-Long Packaging Machinery

The Global PET Stretch Blow Molding Machines Market was valued at USD 585.00 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 691.89 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2018 to 2025.

PET stretch blow molding machines are designed to produce bottles that are used for juices, detergents, soda bottles, water, soda and many other products. These machines produces bottles by stretching preforms in both the hoop direction and axel direction. PET processing comprises of two stages: forming performs by injection molding and blowing bottles by stretch blow molding. PET stretch blow molding machines is used for producing various range of bottles that have numerous applications in different industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics and many more. Growing demand stretch blow molded products in different industries boosts the PET stretch blow molding machines market.

Global PET Stretch Blow Molding Machines Market Outlook

Growing demand of bottles from beverage industries , rise in demand of stretch blow molded products and increased investment on design and development of PET stretch blow molding machines have been driving the global PET stretch blow molding machines market. On the other hand, high cost of PET stretch blow molding machines might hinder the overall market at a global level.

Global PET Stretch Blow Molding Machines Market Competitive Landscape

The Global PET Stretch Blow Molding Machines Market study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Krones AG, Sacmi Imola S.C., Nissei ASB Machine Co., Ltd., SMI S.p.A., Guangzhou Tech-Long Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd., KENPLAS Industry Ltd., W. Amsler Equipment Inc., Zhejiang Huangyan Lingma Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.

Global PET Stretch Blow Molding Machines Market Segmentation, by Technology Type

 Single Step

 Two Step

Global PET Stretch Blow Molding Machines Market Segmentation, by End Use Industry

 Food & Beverages

 Pharmaceuticals

 Personal Care & Cosmetics

 Others

Global PET Stretch Blow Molding Machines Market Segmentation, by Orientation Type:

 Rotary

 Linear

Global PET Stretch Blow Molding Machines Market Geographic Scope

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

 Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

 Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

 Latin America

o Brazil

 Rest of the World

