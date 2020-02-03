Global PET Keg Industry 2019 Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2024

A PET keg is a small barrel, which is used for storing beer, wine, cider and soft drinks etc. The major capacity is 20L and 30L PET keg in the market.

Scope of the Report:

Of the major players of PET Keg, Patlite Corporation accounted for 17.95 % of the Global PET Keg sales volume market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 17.54%, 14.82%, including Lightweight Containers BV and Dispack Projects NV.

According to study, there are two major types of PET Keg, including 20L and 30L capacity. These two type totally accounted for 83.63% sales volume market share in 2017.

In terms of applications, the beer and cider segment were estimated to account for the highest sales volume share with 70.53 % in 2017.

The worldwide market for PET Keg is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.3% over the next five years, will reach 190 million US$ in 2024, from 85 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the PET Keg in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request Latest and Updated PDF Sample of PET Keg Market @ http://arcognizance.com/report/global-pet-keg-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Petainer

Lightweight Containers BV

Dispack Projects NV

Rehrig Pacific Company

PolyKeg S.r.l.

SCHÄFER Container Systems

KEG Exchange Group Sp. z o.o

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

20L

30L

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Beer

Cider

Other Drinks

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe PET Keg product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of PET Keg, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of PET Keg in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the PET Keg competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the PET Keg breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, PET Keg market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe PET Keg sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/351173

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global PET Keg Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global PET Keg Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America PET Keg by Country

Chapter Six: Europe PET Keg by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific PET Keg by Country

Chapter Eight: South America PET Keg by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa PET Keg by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global PET Keg Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global PET Keg Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: PET Keg Market Forecast (2019-2024)

To Check Discount of PET Keg Market @ http://www.arcognizance.com/discount/351173