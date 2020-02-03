Global PET Keg Industry 2019 Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2024

A PET keg is a small barrel, which is used for storing beer, wine, cider and soft drinks etc. The major capacity is 20L and 30L PET keg in the market.
Scope of the Report:
Of the major players of PET Keg, Patlite Corporation accounted for 17.95 % of the Global PET Keg sales volume market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 17.54%, 14.82%, including Lightweight Containers BV and Dispack Projects NV.
According to study, there are two major types of PET Keg, including 20L and 30L capacity. These two type totally accounted for 83.63% sales volume market share in 2017.
In terms of applications, the beer and cider segment were estimated to account for the highest sales volume share with 70.53 % in 2017.
The worldwide market for PET Keg is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.3% over the next five years, will reach 190 million US$ in 2024, from 85 million US$ in 2019, .
This report focuses on the PET Keg in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Petainer
Lightweight Containers BV
Dispack Projects NV
Rehrig Pacific Company
PolyKeg S.r.l.
SCHÄFER Container Systems
KEG Exchange Group Sp. z o.o
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
20L
30L
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Beer
Cider
Other Drinks
