Global Pet Food Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2025

The Global Pet Food Ingredients market was valued at USD xx million in 2017 and is esti-mated to reach USD xx million by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025.

Drivers & Restraints

The Global pet food ingredient market is growing because of the increasing pet ownership rate and pet humanization in developed economies and rising awareness regarding the pet nutrition and care in the developing regions.

Due to the changing family structure, pet humanization is becoming a popular trend in the developed regions like U.S, U.K, and Germany. People are treating pets as their family members and are not hesitant in investing in pet care & nutrition; this trend is boosting the market for pet foods which will automatically increase the need for pet food ingredients market globally.

The growing rate of pet adoption and humanization is increasing the Pet Care Market in the UK. Pet food is the largest segment of the Pet Care Market. Thus, the increasing demand for Pet food will demand for more supply of pet food ingredients, thereby boosting the market for pet food ingredients.

Segment Analysis

The Global Pet food ingredient market report segments the market by ingredient type, source, and pet type. The ingredient segment includes Meat & Meat products, Vegetables, Fruits, Cereals, Fats & Oils, Additives, and Others. Meat & Meat products is the most signifi-cant segment followed by cereals. The large market share of meat & meat products can be attributed to the high demand of meat products for pets because these are a rich source of proteins, fatty acids, B group vitamins and iron which are the essential nutrients required for the growth of pets. Also, meat products are cost-effective because these are mostly the by-products of food products manufactured for human consumption, plus the meat & meat products enhance the acceptability and palatability of pet food.

Further, by the source, the market can be segmented as Animal-based, Plant-based and Syn-thetic. Also, the report classifies the market by pet which consists of Dog, Cat, Fish, and Oth-ers. Dog food ingredient is the largest segment because of the high adoption of dogs as compared to other pets.

Geographical Analysis

The market report is segmented by geography which includes North America, South Ameri-ca, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region for the consumption of Pet food ingredients owing to the rising trend for pet humanization and pet adoption in countries like U.S. and Canada. The pet ownership rate is continuously increas-ing in the U.S. because of the changing family structures and lifestyle. Also, the presence of the primary key players like ADM, J.M Smucker, Ingredion in the U.S. is propelling the mar-ket. These companies are continuously expanding their production and investing in the de-velopment of new pet food solutions to cater to the need of the industry. All these factors are fuelling the growth of the pet food ingredients market in the region

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region. It is because of the high dog adop-tion rates in countries like China and India. The pet industry is currently booming in China, and the country has the largest dog and cat pet population in the world after the U.S. Whereas India has the fastest growing dog population in the world. The increasing popula-tion of pets has given rise to the various small and medium enterprises catering to the pet food demand, which is further driving the pet food ingredient market in the region.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Global Pet Food Ingredients market are Archer Daniels Mid-land Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., J.M Smucker, BASF SE, Ingredion Incorporated, Ro-quette Frères, SunOpta, Darling Ingredients Inc., Cargill Inc., and DowDuPont Inc.

The market players are investing in the development of innovative & advanced solutions for the pet, which is also boosting the pet food ingredient market.

Key market segments covered

By Type

Meat & Meat Products

Vegetables

Fruits

Cereals

Fats & Oils

Additives

Others

By Source

Animal-based

Plant-based

Synthetic

By Pet

Dog

Cat

Fish

Others

By Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

Rest of the World

