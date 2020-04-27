Global Pest Control Market Trends, Supply, Demand, Analysis and Segments by Forecast to 2025

This report studies the Pest Control market, Pest control is the regulation or management of a species defined as a pest, a member of the animal kingdom that impacts adversely on human activities. The human response depends on the importance of the damage done, and will range from tolerance, through deterrence and management, to attempts to completely eradicate the pest. Pest control measures may be performed as part of an integrated pest management strategy.

In homes and Residential environments, the pests are the rodents, birds, insects and other organisms that share the habitat with humans and that feed on and spoil possessions.

In 2017, the global Pest Control market size was 2960 million US$ and is forecast to 5800 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Pest Control market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The report specialized in home pesticides of pest control market.

In the world wide, pest control manufactures mainly distribute in North America and Europe.

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. International companies have been leading the R&D level in the past. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of pest control will increase.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Pest Control capacity, production, value, price and market share of Pest Control in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Terminix

Rollins

Rentokil Initial

Anticimex

Killgerm

Ecolab

Massey Services

Bayer Advanced

BASF

Syngenta

Harris

Spectrum Brands

SC Johnson

Garden Tech

Ortho

Willert Home Products

Bonide Products

MGK

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Pest Control market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Market Segments:

Market Size Split by Type

Bed Bug Extermination

Fly Control

Fruit Fly Control

Market Size Split by Application

Residential

Commercial

Agricultural

Market size split by Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Australia

Europe

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

