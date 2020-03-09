Global Personalized LASIK Surgery Industry Key Trends, Size, Growth, Shares And Forecast Research Report 2024

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Personalized LASIK Surgery Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Global Personalized LASIK Surgery Market: Overview

The report on the personalized LASIK surgery market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Increase in prevalence of vision related disorder such as myopia, astigmatism and hyperopia, advent of new technology for LASIK treatment, increase in preference for minimally invasive treatment by patients and eye surgeons, and high incidence of age related presbyopia, are the major drivers of the global personalized LASIK surgery market.

The personalized LASIK surgery market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on technology, disease indication, end users and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section.

In addition, the section comprises Porters Five Forces Analysis to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global personalized LASIK surgery market.

Global Personalized LASIK Surgery Market: Segmentation

Based on technology, the personalized LASIK surgery market is segmented as wave front LASIK, topography-guided LASIK, bladeless LASIK, presby LASIK, and others. Wavefront Lasik is further segmented into wavefront guided LASIK and wavefront optimized LASIK. The technology market segments have been analyzed based on available approved technology and systems, cost-effectiveness, and preference for technologies by ophthalmologist and patients. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2014 to 2024, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year.

Based on disease indication, LASIK surgery market is segmented into myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism and presbyopia. The personalized LASIK surgery market has been segmented into four major categories on the basis of end users: hospitals, ophthalmic clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on prevalence of the diseases, available treatment, and geographical coverage. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2014 to 2024. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year.

Geographically, the global personalized LASIK surgery market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, Russia, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2014 to 2024, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles major players in the global personalized LASIK surgery market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Alcon Laboratories, Inc, Abbott Laboratories Inc., Bausch & Lomb Surgical, Inc., Carl Zeiss, Inc., Nidek Co. Ltd., Lasersight Technologies, Inc., SUPREME ILASIK COMPANY LIMITED., Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG (Ziemer Group Company) and others.

The global ophthalmic ultrasound device market has been segmented as follows:

By Technology

– Wave front LASIK

– Wavefront Guided LASIK

– Wavefront Optimized LASIK

– Topography-Guided LASIK

– Bladeless LASIK

– Presby LASIK

– Others

By Disease Indication

– Myopia

– Hyperopia

– Astigmatism

– Presbyopia

By End User

– Hospitals

– Ophthalmic clinics

– Ambulatory Surgical Centers

– Others

By Geography

– North America

– US

– Canada

– Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– Russia

– Italy

– France

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– Japan

– India

– China

– Australia and New Zealand

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

– Middle East and Africa

– GCC countries

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

