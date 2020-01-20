Global Personalization Engines Market 2019 Trending Technologies – Emarsys, Episerver, Evergage, IBM, IgnitionOne, Monetate, Oracle

Personalization engines apply context about individual users and their circumstances to select, tailor and deliver messaging such as content, offers and other interactions through digital channels in support of three use cases — marketing, digital commerce and customer experience. These personalized interactions can increase conversion, marketing effectiveness and customer satisfaction, thereby improving business results. Personalization engines are sold as stand-alone software or can be embedded in web content management, content marketing, multichannel marketing hubs and digital commerce platforms. This market focuses only on vendors who offer personalization engines as stand-alone solutions.

Scope of the Report:

The global Personalization Engines market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Personalization Engines.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Personalization Engines market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Personalization Engines market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Acquia

Adobe

BloomReach

Boxever

Certona

Dynamic Yield

Emarsys

Episerver

Evergage

IBM

IgnitionOne

Monetate

Oracle

Qubit

Reflektion

RichRelevance

SAS

Strands

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Marketing

Digital Commerce

Customer Experience