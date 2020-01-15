Global Personal Flotation Devices Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Personal Flotation Devices Market Analysis 2013-2018 and Forecast 2019-2024”new report to its research database.
This comprehensive Personal Flotation Devices Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.
A personal flotation device (abbreviated as PFD; also referred to as a life jacket, life preserver, life belt, Mae West, life vest, life saver, cork jacket, buoyancy aid or flotation suit) is a piece of equipment designed to assist a wearer to keep afloat in water. The wearer may be either conscious or unconscious.
Request a sample copy @
https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/589050
Product Type Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
- Buoyancy Aid (Foam Core)
- Life Jacket
- Survival Suit
- Buoyancy Compensator
- Others
Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
- Survitec Group Limited
- VIKING Life-Saving Equipment
- The Coleman Company
- Kent Sporting Goods
- Mustang Survival
- Hansen Protection
- Drarger
- Johnson Outdoors
- LALIZAS
- Secumar
- International Safety Products
- NRS (Northwest River Supplies)
- Dongtai Jianghai
- Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment
- SALUS MARINE WEAR INC.
- Aqua Lung International
- O’Neill
- Astral
- Stormy Lifejackets
- Kokatat
- Harmony Gear
- JimBuoy
- SeaSafe Systems
- Spinlock
Application Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
- Passenger and Aircraft Crew
- Commercial Vessel
- Government and Military
- Water Sporting
Browse full table of contents and data tables Copy @
https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Personal-Flotation-Devices-Market-Analysis-2013-2018-and-Forecast-2019-2024.html
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand and Forecast by Countries etc.):
- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Order a Purchase Report Copy @
https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/589050
About Us:
MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.
Contact Us
Mr. Jeet Jain
Sales Manager
+1-240-284-8070
+44-20-3290-4151