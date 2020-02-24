Global Personal Cloud Market Size, Share, Trends, CAGR by Technology, Key Players, Regions, Cost, Revenue and Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Personal Cloud Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

A personal cloud is a collection of digital content and services which are accessible from any device. The personal cloud is not a tangible entity. It is a place which gives users the ability to store, synchronize, stream and share content on a relative core, moving from one platform, screen and location to another. Created on connected services and applications, it reflects and sets consumers’ expectations for how next-generation computing services will work.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Personal Cloud Market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Personal Cloud market by product type and applications/end industries.

Internet service providers also play a vital role in the growth of this market as they allow sending and receiving of information over the networks such as ZyXEL and Tether view. Personal cloud market consists of various stakeholders including personal cloud service providers, device manufacturers, network providers, internet service providers, application developers, white label cloud service providers, and consumer electronics providers. These stakeholders play an important role in the significant growth of the market by providing the technologies needed, communication devices, networks, and applications, to name a few.

The global Personal Cloud market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions. North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Personal Cloud. Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Apple

Microsoft

Google

Amazon Web Services

Seagate

Dropbox

Egnyte

Buffalo Technology

Sugarsync

Box

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Direct Revenues

Indirect Revenues

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Individual

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Personal Cloud Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Personal Cloud Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Personal Cloud by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Personal Cloud by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Personal Cloud by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Personal Cloud by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Personal Cloud by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Personal Cloud Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Personal Cloud Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Personal Cloud Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

List of tables

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Personal Cloud Picture

Table Product Specifications of Personal Cloud

Table Global Personal Cloud and Revenue (Million USD) Market Split by Product Type

Figure Global Personal Cloud Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

Figure Direct Revenues Picture

Figure Indirect Revenues Picture

Table Global Personal Cloud Revenue (Million USD) by Application (2013-2023)

Figure Personal Cloud Revenue Market Share by Applications in 2017

Figure Individual Picture

Figure Small Enterprises Picture

Figure Medium Enterprises Picture

Table Global Market Personal Cloud Revenue (Million USD) Comparison by Regions 2013-2023

Figure North America Personal Cloud Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Europe Personal Cloud Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Asia-Pacific Personal Cloud Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure South America Personal Cloud Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Middle East and Africa Personal Cloud Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2023), continued…

