Global Pericarditis Market Research Report Forecast to 2023

Pericarditis Market: By Type (Acute Pericarditis, Chronic Pericarditis and Recurrent Pericarditis), By Diagnosis and Treatment [Diagnosis (Electrocardiogram (ECG), Echocardiogram, Computerized Tomography (CT), and X-Ray), Treatment (Medication and Surgical Treatment)], By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Medical Institutes, Research Organizations and Others) and By Region – Global Forecast Till 2023

Market analysis

Developing predominance of cardiovascular issue worldwide and improving medicinal services framework in rising economies is creating huge opportunities for market players. Americas keeps on being the key venture goal for drug organizations, with nations, for example, Canada, the U.S., Mexico and Brazil involving the main spots. On a worldwide dimension, the pericarditis market remained at a valuation of USD 1,750.38 Mn in the year 2017. Opportunities are probably going to show signs of improvement in developing markets, for example, China and India in the approaching years. Rising medicinal services spending and expanded healthcare infiltration is giving a boost to the market in these nations.

Market segmentation

The global pericarditis market is segmented on the basis of its type, end-user, diagnosis and treatment and regional demand. Based on its type, the market is segmented into Chronic Pericarditis, Acute Pericarditis and Recurrent Pericarditis. On the basis of its treatment, the market is classified into Surgical treatment and Medication. Based on its diagnosis, the market is bifurcated into Echocardiogram, Electrocardiogram (ECG), X-Ray, Computerized tomography (CT). On the basis of its end-user, the market is classified into Medical institutes, Hospitals and Clinics, Research organizations, Others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global pericarditis market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Inc. and Allergan plc, Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca Plc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, among others are some of the major players in the global pericarditis market.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Scope of the Study

2.2 List of Assumptions

2.3 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack & hypertension

4.2.2 Favorable reimbursement policies

4.2.3 Increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Side-effects of anti-inflammatory drugs

4.3.2 Risk of bacterial infections

4.4 Opportunity

4.4.1 Robot-assisted surgery will be a technological milestone

4.5 Challenges

4.5.1 Expiration of blockbuster drugs

4.6 Macroeconomic indicators

4.7 Technological Trends & Assessments

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

5.2.1 R&D

5.2.2 Manufacturing

5.2.3 Distribution

5.2.4 Marketing & Sales

5.2.5 Post-Sales Monitoring

5.3 Investment Feasibility Analysis

Continued..

