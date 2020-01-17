Global Perfume Packaging Market: Revolutionary Opportunities 2027

“The Latest Research Report Perfume Packaging Market provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Attractive packaging acts as a stimulating attribute for perfume industry. Perfumes are now available with low concentration of fragrance oils such as eau de cologne and eau fraiche, aiming to increase the number of consumers who use perfumes on a daily basis. Thus, there is an increase in frequency of perfume use, which in turn is expected to create huge demand for perfume packaging in the coming years. Nowadays, younger generation is more aware of personal grooming and are ready to experiment with new brands and products, which in turn makes them feel more confident. Additionally, there is a growing demand for beauty products that the market is flooded with different types of perfumes. Hence, this billion dollar industry is growing at an impressive speed in order to meet the consumer demand.

Perfume Packaging Market: Drivers & Restraints

One of the major factor which is fueling the growth of perfume packaging market is e-retailing. E-retailing facilitates the availability of local and foreign brands through online portals. The key players of perfumes packaging are collaborating with leading e-commerce players or have their own e-commerce sites to seize maximum advantage of e-commerce potential. Changing lifestyle in developing countries brings tremendous opportunities for manufacturers of perfume packaging. Increase in per capita income coupled with consumer spending on luxury grooming products offers a momentum to the growth of overall cosmetics industry, which is further driving the perfume packaging market. Meanwhile, there are a few factors that can act as restraints in the perfume packaging market, like the increasing commercialization of perfume imitations is anticipated to hamper the growth of global perfumes packaging market during the forecast period. In addition, the counterfeit products are available in similar packaging as the original product making it difficult for the consumers to differentiate them from original products. These products are sold at a very low cost compared to the original products.

Perfume Packaging Market: Segmentation

On the basis of packaging type, the global perfume packaging market is segmented into,

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

On the basis of perfume bottles, the global perfume packaging market is segmented into,

Plastics

Glass

Metal

Paper & Paperboard

Others

On the basis of size, the global perfume packaging market is segmented into,

Small

Medium

large

Perfume Packaging Market: Region Wise-Outlook

On the basis of region, perfume packaging finds its market scope in North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Europe and North America dominates perfume packaging market, however, Latin America and Asia Pacific regions are expected to be the most promising regions for generating high revenue. Perfume Packaging market is highly controlled in Europe and North America. India and China are the key promising countries driving the perfume packaging market in Asia-Pacific region. Globally, Chinese consumers have maximum share in the growth of luxury goods markets. Chinese consumer spending in foreign regions is more as compared to local spending on luxury products. China is just behind North America in consumer spending, due to strong currency rates as well as rising disposable income. The spending by Japan has also increased due to local consumers as well as the increasing number of Chinese tourists. The currency fluctuations in Europe has led to rise in tourist consumers in the region which further drives the growth for luxury products including perfume industry.

Perfume Packaging Market: Key Players

Some of the major players of perfume packaging market are SGB Packaging, B.I. Packaging, Cosmetics & Perfume Filling & Packaging, Inc., HH Deluxe Packaging, Collcap Packaging Limited, DuPont, Vetroplas and may more.

Some of the Chinese manufacturers who are producers of perfume packaging are Guangzhou Jiaming Perfume Packaging Co. ltd., Hangzhou Tianhao Plastic Industry Co., Ltd, Olila Enterprise company limited, Mei Yu Packaging (HK) Industrial Co., Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (EU5 Countries, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe)

APAC (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, Japan)

MEA (GCC Countries, S. Africa, N. Africa)

