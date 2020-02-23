Global Performance Appraisal Software Market by Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Technology & Industry Analysis 2024 Forecast Report

Extensive analysis of the “Global Performance Appraisal Software Market” report is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

This report studies the Performance Appraisal Software market, Performance Appraisal Software, always mentioned with Performance management software, helps organizations establish employee performance standards and enables managers to evaluate employees’ job performance in relation to these standards. Performance management systems are used to manage employee progress, performance, and development in relation to organizational goals. Companies use performance management software to facilitate meaningful and ongoing discussions between managers and direct reports.

Performance Appraisal Software is most commonly implemented by HR departments to support manager-level staff throughout various departments at an organization evaluate employees, conduct performance reviews, maintain a record of discussion topics, and facilitate 360-degree feedback. Many performance management solutions offer organizational planning capabilities that help HR departments ensure certain skill sets are present within the organization and plan for succession contingencies in case of employee departure. Performance management software can be implemented either as a standalone solution or as part of an integrated HR management suite.

Scope of the Report:

Performance Appraisal Software is mainly used for three applications: Small Business, Medium-sized Business and Large Business. And Large Business was the most widely used area which took up about 60.66% of the global total in 2017. However, in the further, Small Business and Medium-sized Business will occupy more share.

United States is the largest consumption countries of Performance Appraisal Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep leader position in the next few years. United States market took up about 59.42% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 17.58%.

USA is now the key developers of Performance Appraisal Software; most companies are in USA. Others are in Europe, China and India.

The global Performance Appraisal Software market is valued at 1150 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 3400 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 19.8% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Performance Appraisal Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Performance Appraisal Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Performance Appraisal Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Oracle

Saba

SAP

SumTotal Systems

Ultimate Software

Cornerstone OnDemand

Performly

Impraise

MAUS

BambooHR

Namely

Zoho Corporation

BreatheHR

Trakstar

ClearCompany

Actus

Insperity

Reviewsnap

PeopleGoal

Beisen

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-premise

Cloud-based

Web-based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Small Business

Medium-sized Business

Large Business

