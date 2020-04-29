Global Perforating Gun Market Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

The Global Perforating Gun Market was valued at USD 732.42 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1014.83 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.69% from 2017 to 2025.

Perforating Gun is a device that is used to perforate oil and gas wells in preparation for production. The main objective of a perforating gun is to provide effective flow communication between a cased wellbore and a productive reservoir. Benefits of using Perforating Gun include – enhanced operational efficiency, safer, flexible options, cleaner, reduced completion costs, and providing a safer work environment.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Advances in perforation technology

1.2 Reperforation of old wells

1.3 Rising in the average well depth over the years

1.4 Increasing oil & gas production

1.5 Increasing complexity of reservoir conditions

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Rising usage of renewable energy

2.2 Reduction in the number of newly drilled wells

2.3 Success rate of exploration

Market Segmentation:

The Global Perforating Gun Market is segmented on the well type, gun type, depth, well pressure, and region.

1. Well Type:

1.1 Horizontal

1.2 Vertical

2. By Gun Type:

2.1 Through Tubing Strip

2.2 Tubing Conveyed Perforating

2.3 Wireline Conveyed Casing

2.4 Through Tubing Hollow Carrier

3. By Depth:

3.1 Up to 3,000 ft.

3.2 3,0008,000 ft.

3.3 Above 8,000 ft.

4. By Well Pressure:

4.1 Low Pressure

4.2 High Pressure

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Schlumberger

2. Halliburton

3. Dynaenergetics

4. Yellow Jacket Oil Tool

5. Core Laboratories

6. Zao Ntf Perfotech

7. Fhe USA

8. Oiltech Service

9. Baker Hughes

10. Weatherford

11. National Oilwell Varco

12. Hunting PLC

13. Promperforator

14. Shaanxi Fype Rigid Machinery

15. Tassaroli

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION OF GLOBAL PERFORATING GUN MARKET

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources

4 GLOBAL PERFORATING GUN MARKET OUTLOOK

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Framework

5 GLOBAL PERFORATING GUN MARKET , BY WELL TYPE

5.1 Overview

5.2 Horizontal

5.3 Vertical

6 GLOBAL PERFORATING GUN MARKET , BY GUN TYPE

6.1 Overview

6.2 Through Tubing Strip

6.3 Tubing Conveyed Perforating

6.4 Wireline Conveyed Casing

6.5 Through Tubing Hollow Carrier

Continued…

