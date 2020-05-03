Global Percussion Instrument Market 2019 Latest Innovations and Industry Challenges By 2024

The Research Report on “Global Percussion Instrument Market” report Provides Statistics and Business Investment Opportunity by Leading Key Players, Types, Applications and Regional Overview

Percussion instruments are instruments which are played by shaking or hitting. There are many different kinds of percussion instruments.

Scope of the Report:

There is significant market concentration at the top of the industry as the 16 largest companies control more than 85 percent of the market from a revenue standpoint. Large companies include Gretsch Drums, Ludwig Drums and Remo.

Lower-cost instruments are often made on assembly lines, while higher-quality instruments are produced at clusters of workstations. Typical tools include CNC drilling machine, Drum circle molding machine and Shell core machine, etc. Production involves manufacture of components and final assembly. Components, especially electronics, are often bought from other manufacturers. Technology is used in automation of assembly lines and through the use of computer-controlled machine tools. Computer systems are used in distribution to dealers and to manage inventory. Large retail chains require manufacturers to use business-to-business electronic ordering and purchasing systems.

North America is the largest domestic producer of percussion instruments, the industry is also concentrated in Japan.

Major customers are music distributors, music retailers, schools, and professional artists. Depending on the customer, sales are handled by independent dealers, retail showrooms, an internal sales force, or telemarketing.

The worldwide market for Percussion Instrument is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.4% over the next five years, will reach 570 million US$ in 2024, from 520 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Percussion Instrument in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Gretsch Drums

Ludwig Drums

Remo

Roland

Yamaha

Alesis

Ashton Music

Fibes Drum Company

Drum Workshop

Hoshino Gakki

Jupiter Band Instruments

Majestic Percussion

Meinl Percussion

Pearl Musical Instrument

Walberg and Auge

Wang Percussion Instrument

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Traditional Percussion Instrument

Electronic Percussion Instrument

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Professional

Amateur

Educational

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Percussion Instrument product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Percussion Instrument, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Percussion Instrument in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Percussion Instrument competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Percussion Instrument breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Percussion Instrument market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Percussion Instrument sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

