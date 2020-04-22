Global Pediatric Medical Devices Market : Effective Marketing Strategies And Growing Health Awareness To Facilitate Market Growth To 2026

Pediatric Medical Devices Market – Overview
This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global pediatric medical devices market. Growth of the global market is attributed to rise in chronic health conditions among infants and children, increase in pediatric population with cardiac and neurological defects, surge in demand for advanced diagnostic technology for accurate diagnosis of life-threatening diseases, increase in demand for 3D medical imaging equipment in pediatric radiology, initiatives by governments and favorable reimbursement scenario, and technological advancements. Moreover, unhealthy habits, rise in obese pediatric population, increase in R&D investments leading to new product launches, surge in awareness about pediatric care, economic growth in emerging markets, and technical advancement in the pediatric health care industry are expected to augment the global market during the forecast period.
Get Free PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1862749
The global pediatric medical devices market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis, by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global market.
Global Pediatric Medical Devices Market: Key Segments
In terms of product, the global pediatric medical devices market has been segmented into in vitro diagnostic (IVD) devices, cardiology devices diagnostic imaging devices, anesthesia & respiratory care devices, neonatal ICU devices, monitoring devices, telemedicine, and home-use medical devices. Based on end-user, the global market has been divided into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided in terms of US$ Mn for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.
Global Pediatric Medical Devices Market: Regional Outlook
Geographically, the global pediatric medical devices market has been segmented into five major regions and key countries/sub-regions in the respective region: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.
Companies Mentioned in Report
The report also profiles major players in the global pediatric medical devices market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The major players in the market are Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Baxter International, Inc., Medtronic plc, Cardinal Health, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GE Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Stryker Corporation.
The global pediatric medical devices market has been segmented as below:
Global Pediatric Medical Devices Market Revenue, by Product
In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Devices
Cardiology Devices
Diagnostic Imaging Devices
Anesthesia & Respiratory Care Devices
Neonatal ICU Devices
Monitoring Devices
Telemedicine
Home-use Medical Devices
Global Pediatric Medical Devices Market Revenue, by End-user
Hospitals
Diagnostic Laboratories
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
Global Pediatric Medical Devices Market Revenue, by Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
U.K.
Spain
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1862749
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
90 State Street, Albany NY, United States – 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG
Follow me on : https://marketinfo247.wordpress.com/