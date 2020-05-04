Global PCB & PCBA Market Is Anticipated To Growing Rapidly Till 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global PCB & PCBA Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

The printed circuit boards market is poised to touch a valuation of close to seventy billion dollars by 2020. Abbreviated PCB, printed circuit board holds importance as a platform for electronic components and to facilitate connection between each of them, for reliable circuitry of electronic devices. Printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) serves to be an extension of PCB with some added functionalities. Such applications of PCB and PCBA, along with their availability in various configurations make for predicted strong growth of PCB and PCBA market.

A printed circuit board (PCB) mechanically supports and electrically connects electronic components using conductive tracks, pads and other features etched from copper sheets laminated onto a non-conductive substrate. Components capacitors, resistors or active devices are generally soldered on the PCB.

PCB & PCBA industry is highly fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, United States and China. Among them, China output volume accounted for more than 48.01% of the total output of global PCB & PCBA in 2017. Nippon Mektron is the world leading manufacturer in global PCB & PCBA market with the market share of 4.12%, in terms of revenue.

There are major six classifications of PCB & PCBA in this report, Rigid 1-2Sided, Standard Multilayer, HDI, IC Substrate, Flexible Circuits and Rigid Flex. In the global market, the output volume share of each type of PCB & PCBA is 23.59%, 38.56%, 8.30%, 6.80%, 16.43% and 2.38% in 2017.

With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the PCB & PCBA raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of PCB & PCBA.

The PCB & PCBA market was valued at 63400 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 81700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for PCB & PCBA.

This report presents the worldwide PCB & PCBA market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Nippon Mektron

Unimicron

SEMCO

Young Poong Group

Ibiden

ZDT

Tripod

TTM

SEI

Daeduck Group

HannStar Board (GBM)

Viasystems

Nanya PCB

CMK Corporation

Shinko Electric Ind

Compeq

AT&S

Kingboard

Ellington

Junda Electronic

CCTC

Redboard

Wuzhou Group

Kinwong

Aoshikang

Shennan Circuits

PCB & PCBA Breakdown Data by Type

Rigid 1-2Sided

Standard Multilayer

HDI/Microvia/Build-Up

IC Substrate

Flexible Circuits

Rigid Flex

Others

PCB & PCBA Breakdown Data by Application

Consumer electronics

Computer

Communications

Industrial/Medical

Automotive

Military/Aerospace

Others

PCB & PCBA Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global PCB & PCBA status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key PCB & PCBA manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K sqm). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of PCB & PCBA market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

