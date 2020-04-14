Global PCB Antenna Market Size, Share, Type, Network Analysis, Trends, Key Companies, Technology and Application, Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global PCB Antenna Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

In radio, an antenna is the interface between radio waves propagating through space and electric currents moving in metal conductors, used with a transmitter or receiver. In transmission, a radio transmitter supplies an electric current to the antenna’s terminals, and the antenna radiates the energy from the current as electromagnetic waves (radio waves). In reception, an antenna intercepts some of the power of an electromagnetic wave in order to produce an electric current at its terminals, that is applied to a receiver to be amplified. Antennas are essential components of all radio equipment, and are used in radio broadcasting, broadcast television, two-way radio, communications receivers, radar, cell phones, satellite communications and other devices.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the PCB Antenna in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The increasing demand for PCB Antenna drives the market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. A PCB antenna is said to be stable, reproducible and quite simple to produce. Moreover, it makes use of the existing board. The PCB antenna possesses a two-dimensional (2D) structure. IFA and MIFA are believed to be the two kinds of PCB antennas. Advantages like low data rate and typical range requirement in a BLE application all together make these antennas extremely functional. In addition, these antennas are said to be economical, simple to design and easy to implement as they have now emerged as an important element of the PCB, plus they offer enhanced performance in the range of 150-250 MHz bandwidth. It is said that a small size PCB antenna at high frequencies can also be prepared as per the application requirements.

The worldwide market for PCB Antenna is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Vishay

Murata

Pulse

Digi International

Linx Technologies

DLP Design

Yageo

TechNexion

Radiall

Antenova

API Technologies

Laird Technologies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

IFA

MIFA

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Consumer Electronics

Computer

Communication

Electronic

Medical Equipment

Automotive Electronic

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global PCB Antenna market.

Chapter 1, to describe PCB Antenna Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of PCB Antenna, with sales, revenue, and price of PCB Antenna, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of PCB Antenna, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, PCB Antenna market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe PCB Antenna sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

