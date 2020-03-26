Global PC Power Supply Market is expected to reach 3280 million US$ With CAGR -1.6% by the end of 2025

A power supply unit (or PSU) converts mains AC to low-voltage regulated DC power for the internal components of a computer. Modern personal computers universally use switched-mode power supplies. Some power supplies have a manual switch for selecting input voltage, while others automatically adapt to the mains voltage.

Get PDF Sample Brochure @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=1012239

The largest market is in Asia-Pacific. The market reached a production volume of approximately 70829 K Units in 2017, and the production volume share is 70.68%, and the secondary market is North America, it reached a production volume of 12604 K Units in 2017, and the production volume share is 12.58%.

At present, in Greater China the PC Power Supply industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises and production are mainly concentrated in Taiwan, China, etc.

The global PC Power Supply market is valued at 3680 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3280 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -1.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on PC Power Supply volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall PC Power Supply market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Know more about this Report @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/1012239/global-pc-power-supply-market

The following manufacturers are covered:

Delta

Lite-On

Chicony

CWT

Acbel

Great Wall

FSP

Huntkey

Antec

GIGABYTE

SeaSonic

Thermaltake

Corsair

CoolerMaster

In Win

GOLDEN FIELD

VisionTek

EVGA

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Below 500 Watts

500W ~750 Watts

Above 750 Watts

Segment by Application

Consumer PC

Business PC

Industrial PC

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 PC Power Supply Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of PC Power Supply

1.2 PC Power Supply Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global PC Power Supply Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Below 500 Watts

1.2.3 500W ~750 Watts

1.2.4 Above 750 Watts

1.3 PC Power Supply Segment by Application

1.3.1 PC Power Supply Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Consumer PC

1.3.3 Business PC

1.3.4 Industrial PC

1.3 Global PC Power Supply Market by Region

1.3.1 Global PC Power Supply Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global PC Power Supply Market Size

1.4.1 Global PC Power Supply Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global PC Power Supply Production (2014-2025)

2 Global PC Power Supply Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global PC Power Supply Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global PC Power Supply Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global PC Power Supply Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers PC Power Supply Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 PC Power Supply Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 PC Power Supply Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 PC Power Supply Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global PC Power Supply Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global PC Power Supply Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global PC Power Supply Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global PC Power Supply Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America PC Power Supply Production

3.4.1 North America PC Power Supply Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America PC Power Supply Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe PC Power Supply Production

3.5.1 Europe PC Power Supply Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe PC Power Supply Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China PC Power Supply Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China PC Power Supply Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China PC Power Supply Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan PC Power Supply Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan PC Power Supply Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan PC Power Supply Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

Continued….

About Us

Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.

Contact Us

Gasper James

304, S Jones Blvd,

Las Vegas,

NV 89107, USA

US Toll Free +18666051052

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://decisionmarketreports.com/