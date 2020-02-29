Global Payroll & HR Solutions & Services Market Expected to Reach USD 43.4 Billion by 2026: Key Players – Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP), Paycor, Inc., Paycom Software, Inc., TMF Group Holding B.V., SAP SE, Sage Group plc., Paychex, Inc.

Payroll & HR solutions and services are transforming employees experience by providing time-saving, data-crunching features such as; real-time analytics, self-service and mobile friendly screens. According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, the global payroll & HR solutions & services market is expected to grow with a CAGR over 9.45% during the forecast period 2018-2026 and the market is projected to cross USD 43 Billion by 2026.

Increasing adoption of cloud-based technologies in enterprises is driving the global payroll & HR solutions & services market. The growing requirement for managing the extensive workforce and increasing demand for changing traditional systems with improved global payroll & HR solutions & services platforms are anticipated to fuel market growth. The increase in complications in payroll system due to government rules and regulations need an economical system for payroll operations.

Increasing adoption of cloud-based technologies in enterprises is driving to be the leading segment of the overall payroll & HR solutions & services

HR payroll and software solution maintains data such as employee information, home address, social security number, financial and others. The software’s ability to provide customized solutions considering the current workforce dynamics exhibits high-growth potential.

Cloud based HR payroll service and solution provides better access. Moreover, a cloud based service allows business outsourced payroll systems to scale up with employees joining and exiting. Moreover, need for efficient management system further boosts the demand for payroll & HR solutions & services market. Talent management technology is one of the most rapidly changing trends in the global payroll & HR solutions & services market. Around 80% of enterprises are planning to purchase or upgrade their solutions in a talent platform. While enterprises which are using standalone software solutions continue in targeted functional areas that have unique requirements, more than half of the respondents are looking to replace former best-of-breed, highly customized or niche solutions with an integrated talent suite.

North America holds largest share of the global payroll & HR solutions & services market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global payroll & HR solutions & services market is bifurcated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America has been the largest market for payroll & HR solutions & services, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth among all regions during the forecast period. The anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to factors such as advancement in new technologies, growing digitalization, growth in software industry, and increasing adoption of business process solutions by small and medium scale enterprises in the region.

Global Payroll & HR Solutions & Services Market: Competitive Dynamics

Major industry players in payroll & HR solutions & services market are adopting different strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations for technologies and new product development. For instance, In May 2016, TMF Group has acquired Swain & Associates Inc., service provider of HR & payroll and accounting & tax, based in Toronto, Canada. The global payroll & HR solutions & services market includes key players such Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP), Paycor, Inc., Paycom Software, Inc., TMF Group Holding B.V., SAP SE, Sage Group plc., Paychex, Inc., Ramco Systems Limited, Kronos Incorporated , Paycom Software, Inc., Paylocity Corporation, Ultimate Software Group, Oracle Corporation, Jobvite, Inc., Intuit Inc., TriNet Group, Inc. and among others.

Strategic Outlook of Major Industry Players:

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP): In January 2018, ADP acquired WorkMarket, a cloud-based workforce management solution provider based in the U.S.

In January 2018, ADP acquired WorkMarket, a cloud-based workforce management solution provider based in the U.S. SAP SE: SAP SE has invested 10% of total revenue on research and development. Innovations help to strengthen its market position. In August 2016, the company launched “SAP SuccessFactors” solution for managed payroll to complement its cloud-based SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Payroll solution. This new solution provides customers who have payroll solutions from SAP the opportunity to have their existing payroll implementations hosted and managed in the cloud.

SAP SE has invested 10% of total revenue on research and development. Innovations help to strengthen its market position. In August 2016, the company launched “SAP SuccessFactors” solution for managed payroll to complement its cloud-based SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Payroll solution. This new solution provides customers who have payroll solutions from SAP the opportunity to have their existing payroll implementations hosted and managed in the cloud. Sage Group plc. : In October 2017, the company designed “Sage Business Cloud” that offers customers a powerful set of cloud services, perfectly aligned to their requirements, for accounting, people & payroll, and payments & banking.

