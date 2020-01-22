Global Payroll-HR Solutions and Services Market Share 2019, Size, Policy and Plan, Industry Analysis by Types, Top Regions, Key-Manufacturers, Demand & Forecast Study 2024

Global Payroll-HR Solutions and Services Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2024

Payroll & HR solutions & services automate, organize, and simplify complex compensation planning and enables enterprise to improve budget allocations, increase accuracy, and align compensation decisions with organizational guidelines. Enterprise are implementing payroll & HR solutions & services to make better compensation decisions while reducing cycle times with up-to-date, accurate, and auditable processes. Cloud-based payroll software is being installed by companies as it is economical and improves the efficiency of the compensation and review processes. The growing acceptance of cloud-based payroll & HR solutions & services can be attributed to its advantages over the traditional payroll process. Cloud-based payroll & HR solutions & services enable enterprises to access data and services remotely through a web-browser without installing and managing application software. Moreover, it also provides flexibility in deployment and has a short implementation time. This reduces implementation cost and improves the return on investment.

According to this study, over the next five years the Payroll-HR Solutions and Services market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Payroll-HR Solutions and Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Payroll-HR Solutions and Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Paycor, Inc.

Paycom Software, Inc.

TMF Group Holding B.V.

SAP SE

Sage Group plc.

Paychex, Inc.

Ramco Systems Limited

Kronos Incorporated

Paylocity Corporation

Ultimate Software Group

Oracle Corporation

Jobvite, Inc.

Intuit Inc.

TriNet Group, Inc.

This study considers the Payroll-HR Solutions and Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Cloud

On-Premise

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Small & Medium Enterprises (SME’s)

Large Enterprises

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Payroll-HR Solutions and Services market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Payroll-HR Solutions and Services market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Payroll-HR Solutions and Services Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Payroll-HR Solutions and Services by Players

4 Payroll-HR Solutions and Services by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Payroll-HR Solutions and Services Market Forecast

…

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Product Offered

11.1.3 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. News

11.2 Paycor, Inc.

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Product Offered

11.2.3 Paycor, Inc. Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Paycor, Inc. News

11.3 Paycom Software, Inc.

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Product Offered

11.3.3 Paycom Software, Inc. Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Paycom Software, Inc. News

11.4 TMF Group Holding B.V.

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Product Offered

11.4.3 TMF Group Holding B.V. Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 TMF Group Holding B.V. News

11.5 SAP SE

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Product Offered

11.5.3 SAP SE Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 SAP SE News

11.6 Sage Group plc.

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Product Offered

11.6.3 Sage Group plc. Payroll – HR Solutions and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Sage Group plc. News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

