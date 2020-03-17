Global Patisserie Packaging Market Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2027

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Patisserie Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027



Patisserie are bakeries that specializes in variety of pasties and sweets. Patisserie products are popular among all age groups and the sales are independent of occasions or seasons. Packaging plays an important role in patisserie products in increasing shelf life, marketing, prevention from mechanical damage, displaying food safety related warnings and nutrition value. Packaging vendors who provide innovative and creative packaging solutions are preferred by patisserie dealers, as it helps to strengthen sales by enhancing product visibility. Apart from protecting and containing the items, the patisserie packaging must be irresistible enough to appeal to a buyer and ultimately lead to a sale. Patisserie packaging supplies come in different sizes, shapes, textures, materials and printing options than ever before, hence patisserie packaging with high quality or feature that is extremely impressive can set any product apart from its competitors.

The factors driving the global patisserie packaging market includes, rise in sales of patisserie through retail outlets where a longer shelf-life of the patisserie products plays an important role, thus, to enhance the shelf life of patisserie products the manufacturers are turning towards the patisserie packaging, which in turn is driving the global market for patisserie packaging. On the plus side, rapid urbanization and change in eating habits has led the population to opt for food that is readily available, which has witnessed rise in consumption of patisserie products, which in turn is bolstering the growth of global patisserie packaging market. However, reported health incidents due to patisserie products consumption might hamper the dynamics of the global patisserie packaging market. Some of the other factors restraining the global patisserie packaging market is the complexity in patisserie packaging. Availability of alternatives for patisserie packaging such as reusable plastic pouches as the ideal packaging product, which in turn is hampering the global patisserie packaging market.

Based on type of material, the global patisserie packaging market can be segmented as follows:

Plastic Patisserie Packaging

Paper and cardboard boxes

Corrugated boxes

Flexible packaging

Others

Small plastic patisserie packs, plastic cupcake boxes and plastic cake containers are widely used for patisserie packaging as they protect the contents from damage and leaking. Paper and cardboard boxes are used by the patisserie packaging manufacturers in order to differentiate the product as well as to provide mechanical strength. Taken as a whole, corrugated boxes are considered to be an eco-friendly and sustainable form of patisserie packaging compared with other forms of patisserie packaging, including plastics. Huge investments are made to develop innovative solutions in corrugated box patisserie packaging. Overall, patisserie packaging manufacturers are expected to come up with resistant quality packaging materials in the coming years keeping prime focus on environmental protection and sustainability.

Based on type of product, the patisserie global packaging market can be segmented as follows:

Cakes

Cream buns

Gateaux

Pastries

Based on geography, the global patisserie packaging market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Overall, Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the fastest growing market for patisserie packaging during the forecast period. In countries like China, India and Japan, growth comes from an increase in the demand for poly bags. North America is expected to substantially contribute towards patisserie packaging market growth on the grounds of rising demand for digitally-printed packages which creates a hyper-personal buying experience. Significant growth in bakery and confectionary market in China will have a positive impact on the patisserie packaging market. Furthermore, growing demand for packaged foods and consumer goods is expected to increase the growth of patisserie packaging market in the region. Europe is further anticipated to boost the patisserie packaging market growth over the upcoming years with regards to the rising demand for home delivery of patisserie products. Increase in sedentary lifestyle and eating habits in Latin America and MEA are expected to propel patisserie packaging market demand in the region.

Some of the key players identified in the patisserie packaging market are Papiers Paviot, Amcor Limited, LINPAC Senior Holdings Limited, Graphic Packaging International, Inc., Coyne & Blanchard, Inc., Mahalaxmi Flexible Packaging, Berry Plastics Corporation, Sealed Air, WestRock Company, AR Packaging Group AB and others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (EU5 Countries, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe)

APAC (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, Japan)

MEA (GCC Countries, S. Africa, N. Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

