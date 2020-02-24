Global Patient Registry Software Market 2019 Size, Share, Technology, Included Features, Cost, Revenue, Manufacturers, Region, Applications and Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Patient Registry Software Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings, conclusion, and appendix, data source.

A patient registry is an organized system that uses observational study methods to collect uniform data (clinical and other) to evaluate specified outcomes for a population defined by a particular disease, condition, or exposure, and that serves one or more predetermined scientific, clinical, or policy purposes.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Patient Registry Software Market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Patient Registry Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

In 2018, North America is expected to dominate the market, followed by Europe. The large share of the North American market is attributed to the factors such as presence of major patient registry software developing players and the high adoption rate of these solutions in the region. Other drivers include the increasing need to integrate healthcare systems, government funding for developing patient registries, rising focus on population health management & health information exchange, increasing adoption of HCIT as a cost-containment measure, and increasing participation of non-profit and private organizations in improving patient care quality.

The global Patient Registry Software market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions. North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Patient Registry Software. Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

ARMUS

AltaVoice

ArborMetrix Inc

CECity.com

CEDARON

Dacima Software

EVADO

FIGmd

GZ Software

Global Vision Technologies

HealthDiary

Healthmonix

Ifa systems

ImageTrend

IBM

Liaison Technologies

Lumedx

M2S

McKesson Corporation

Optum

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Integrated

Standalone

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Government Organizations and Third-party Administrators (TPAs)

Hospitals and Medical Practices

Private Payers

Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Device Companies

Research Centers

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Patient Registry Software Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Patient Registry Software Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Patient Registry Software by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Patient Registry Software by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Patient Registry Software by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Patient Registry Software by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Patient Registry Software by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Patient Registry Software Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Patient Registry Software Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Patient Registry Software Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

