Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market is Growing at a Significant Rate in the Forecast Period 2019-2025

Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market:

Patient lateral transfer are some devices such as transfer sheets and slings that helps in transferring of patients from one bed to another, without friction and more effort from nurses. The patient lateral transfer is an important tool in the hospital as it reduces the threat to staff or nurses injury, involves fewer nurses or staff, minimize the time requires to transfer patient comparatively to standard of care, reduces effort that needed to transfer patients, increase patient in one even motion, prevents friction and shear forces during patient transfers on the patient’s skin and provides a comfortable and simple transfer.

Major Players:

Some of the major players operating in the patient lateral transfer market are Getinge AB, Hovertech International, Airpal, Inc, Stryker Corporation, Sizewise, Patient Positioning System LLC, Medline Industries, Inc, EZ Way, Inc, Mcauley Medical, Inc, Air-Matt, Inc. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc, Scan Medical, Haines Medical, Samarit Medical AG, Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc, maxon motor ag, Patient Positioning Systems LLC , Cantel Medical, Arjo, Sizewise , Joerns Healthcare LLC and Handicare.

Request for a Free Sample Copy of this Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-patient-lateral-transfer-market

Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market report displays a specific study of the Medical Devices industry which defines what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are. The Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market report estimates CAGR values for the historic year 2018, the base year 2018 and for the forecast period between the years 2018-2025. With the help of Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market report, the data and realities of the Medical Devices industry can be focused which continues the business operations on the right path. This Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market research report gives solutions for many critical business questions and challenges associated with Medical Devices industry due to which it is highly preferred.

High Risk of Injuries to Caregivers during manual handling of Patients:

Musculoskeletal injuries are the most common problem amongst caregivers. Caregivers are on the high risk of having musculoskeletal disorders while handling, lifting, transferring and repositioning the patients. Lifting and moving the patients physically results in back injuries. These injuries happen from repetitive handling with the weight. The areas which are most common musculoskeletal disorders are: Shoulders, Wrists, Back, Hips, Legs, Knees and Feet. Various kinds of musculoskeletal injuries are:

Lower back pain

• Osteoarthritis

• Degenerative Disc Disease

• Bone fractures

• Rheumatoid arthritis

• Tension Neck Syndrome

• Muscle / Tendon strain

For Exclusive Information Read More @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/news/product-launch/global-patient-lateral-transfer-market/