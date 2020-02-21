Global Password Management Market Analysis, Size, Share, Potential, Growth and Forecast by 2025 – Market Research Report 2019

The latest report from the Bizwit Research on the global Password Management market provides key actionable insights into the Password Management market. The report on the global Password Management market states that the market is estimated to value US$ 400 million at the end of 2016 and is projected to record steady growth rate of 18% throughout the forecast period to reach US$ xx million by 2025. The various factors affecting the projected market trends are discussed in detail along with its analysis in the global Password Management market report.

The key factor which gives growth the market is growing adoption of password management solutions by small and medium organization. Furthermore, rising strict compliance, is encouraging application of these solutions among various end users across the globe. However, till now, success of password self-service projects is low among various end-users is a major concern among major market players.

Password management is not only used by enterprises, but also it is helpful for individual users like a security tool for their devices and accounts. Similarly, it is largely used by various end users to secure, monitor, manage, and audit the activities connected with privileged accounts. Now a day cyberattacks appear to become more prevalent and far reaching in their damage, further it is required for individuals and also for organizations to protect their data. Ability to transfer customer data, client files, medical records, employee files, financial records, and other valuable and sensitive information has enhanced the legal risks.

Some of the key players involved in the market are Avaiter, Ca Technologies, Courion Corporation, Hitachi ID Systems, IBM, Netiq, Dell Sonicwall, Fastpass Corp, Microsoft, and Sailpoint Technologies. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

