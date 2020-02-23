Global Parking Management System Market Outlook, Opportunities, Key Players, Trends and Forecast by 2024

The Research Report on “Global Parking Management System Market” report Provides Statistics and Business Investment Opportunity by Leading Key Players, Types, Applications and Regional Overview

Parking management system is a kind of software which is installed in the computer to control the parking management system hardware to manage the parking and help the related people to solve parking problem. The parking management system software has different kinds functions like charging, relieve traffic pressure, smart parking and so on, with the development of the software and the high traffic pressure, the parking management system software will have more functions.

Scope of the Report:

First of all, the parking management system is used to charging for parking, with the demand and technology development, the parking management system’s function is becoming more and more complicated, some parking management system has the function of guidance and even some parking management system can help the city to decrease the traffic pressure.

With the development of the world and China’s economic growth, the car ownership is becoming more and more big, so the demand of parking lot is becoming more and more serious, the traffic pressure also need the parking management system to lighten the traffic pressure, from our report, the increase rate is about 10%, China’s growth is a little higher than 10%, the developed countries is little than 10% due to their relative completed system.

The price of the parking management system has a great range due to the different function, so the client can customize the product according to their own requirements, the parking management system’s gross margin is relative high, the developed countries product’s gross margin is about 50%, the China’s gross margin is high than 50%; there are not import and export.

As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of this industry. Currently, the Chinese parking management system industry is not only begin to transit to high-end parking management system products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

Although sales of parking management system brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support should not enter to the parking management system field and the future function is becoming more and more complicated.

The global Parking Management System market is valued at 410 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 650 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Parking Management System.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Parking Management System market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Parking Management System market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

3M

Kapsch

Swarco

Siemens

Amano

Q-Free

Thales

Tyco

Xerox

Cubic

Integrapark

Imtech

EDC

Jieshun

Fujica

Dashou

KEYTOP

Shenchuang

Carsafe

OPEN

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-road

Off-road

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Parking Guidence

Tolling System

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Parking Management System Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Parking Management System Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Parking Management System Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Parking Management System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Parking Management System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Parking Management System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Parking Management System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Parking Management System by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Parking Management System Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Parking Management System Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Parking Management System Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

