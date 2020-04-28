Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market by Players, Types and Applications

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

The possibilities offered by the Internet have made it extremely simple to order goods online. This in turn has led to a continual increase in the volume of parcels and packages, and efficient solutions are needed for sorting these parcels and delivering them to customers. The parcel sorting system is able to sort parcels, bags or even pallets.

Technological improvements pertaining to advanced scanning capabilities is one of the trends witnessed in the market. These improvements are aimed at further enhancing the label read rates and product identification in order to minimize manual intervention thereby enabling delivery organizations to manage costs and manpower schedules in a better manner.

The key players covered in this study

Siemens

Vanderlande

Beumer

Honeywell Intelligrated

Bastian Solutions

Fives Group

Dematic

Interroll

Muratec

Invata Intralogisitics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

ARB sorters

Linear/vertical belt sorters

Pop-up/narrow belt sorters

Shoe sorters

Small parcel sorters

Paddle sorters

Pusher sorters

Cross-belt sorters (horizontal)

Flat sorters/bomb bay sorters

Tilt tray sorters

Market segment by Application, split into

Logistics

E-Commerce

Airports

Pharmaceuticals and Medical Supply

Food & Beverages

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Parcel Sortation Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Parcel Sortation Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

