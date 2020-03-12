Global Paper and Pulp Market Research Including Growth Factors, Types And Application By Regions From 2024

Paper and Pulp Market report includes (5 Year Forecast 2019-2024) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Paper and Pulp industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Paper and Pulp market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment. For more info, Get Free PDF at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2169367

Paper pulp is a lignocellulosic fibrous material prepared by chemically or mechanically separating cellulose fibres from wood, fibre crops or waste paper. The wood fiber sources required for pulping are, 45% sawmill residue, 21% logs and chips, and 34% recycled paper. Pulp is one of the most abundant raw materials worldwide.

Paper pulp is the raw material for paper manufacture that contains vegetable, mineral, or man-made fibres. It forms a matted or felted sheet on a screen when moisture is removed.

Wood pulp, the most used paper pulp, is a type of material that is created by processing wood collected from trees, and serves as the basis for the creation of a wide range of paper-based products. Several different processes are utilized to reduce the wood into a form that is ideal for manufacturing different types of paper goods, including paper used in printing books, magazines, and newspapers. The resulting paper product can also be used to create other paper products, including disposable paper plates, paper towels, and other common household items.



Scope of the Report:

Paper and pulp market is computed by the volume and value of the original pulp used for paper production in the report. There are BSK pulp, BHK pulp and BCTMP, etc. BHK pulp is the mainly product in the world at present, represented about 53% of the global production market while BSK pulp is about 41%. And BCTMP is a rare type, represented less than 5% of the total. Paper pulp can be used in printing and writing paper, tissue paper, etc. The printing and writing paper is the main use of the Paper pulp with the share of about 2/3 in the world.

The global average price of paper pulp is in the falling volatility trend, from 712 $/kg in 2012 to 683 $/kg in 2016. Brazil, Canada, Indonesia, Finland, USA, Chile and China are now the key producers of Paper pulp in the world. China is the largest consumption and import country of Paper pulp products in the world in the past few years while the market share is about 1/3 in 2016, and China will keep the leading position in the next few years. Brazil, Canada, Indonesia and Chile are now the most key exporters of paper pulp in the world.

The worldwide market for Paper and Pulp is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.7% over the next five years, will reach 79600 million US$ in 2024, from 63300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Paper and Pulp in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.



Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Stora Enso (FI)

Fibria (BR)

RGE (SG)

Sappi (ZA)

UMP (FI)

ARAUCO (CL)

CMPC (CL)

APP (SG)

Metsa Fibre (FI)

Suzano (BR)

IP (US)

Resolute (CA)

Ilim (RU)

Sdra Cell (SE)

Domtar (US)

Nippon Paper (JP)

Mercer (CA)

Eldorado (BR)

Cenibra (BR)

Oji Paper (JP)

Ence (ES)

Canfor (CA)

West Fraser (CA)

SCA (SE)

Chenming (CN)

Sun Paper (CN)

Yueyang (CN)

Yongfeng (CN)

Huatai (CN)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



Market Segment by Type, covers

Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSK)

Birch Hardwood Kraft Pulp (BHK)

High Yield Pulp (HYP)



Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Printing and Writing Paper

Tissue Paper

Other



The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Paper and Pulp product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Paper and Pulp, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Paper and Pulp in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Paper and Pulp competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Paper and Pulp breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Paper and Pulp market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Paper and Pulp sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

