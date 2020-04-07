Global Painkillers Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Buyers 2019-2025

“The new report on the global Painkillers market provides key insights into the Painkillers market. The market report is ideal for customers looking to gain actionable insights into the market which can assist them in furthering their business. The global report provides a detailed analysis of all the parameters within the Painkillers market. The market report pegs the global Painkillers market at US$ XX million at the end of 2018 and shall keep a good CAGR of XX% throughout the forecast period. The global report covers the forecast period from 2019 – 2025. At the end of the forecast period, the Painkillers market is projected to reach the value of US$ XX million.

Various factors affecting the forecasted trend in the Painkillers market are discussed in detail with analysis of the same. The global market report covers all the drivers, trends, and challenges in the market within the analysis and for the elucidation of the forecast statistics. Furthermore, the global market report is dissected and analysed across its various segments such as by product type, by application, by end users, and by region.

In terms of product type, the global Painkillers market is segmented into the following:

Paracetamol

Aspirin and NSAIDs

Opioids

Product X is currently leading in terms of value and volume owing to high demand from across all regions. Product Y is expected to gain traction since new technology and changing customers trends is expected to push the demand for it. Product Y is hence is expected to record the highest growth rate for the forecast period.

In terms of application, the global Painkillers market is segmented as follows:

Dental Pain

Dysmenorrhoea (Painful Menstruation)

Headache

Bone Pain

Trauma

Arthritis

Application X holds the highest share in the global Painkillers market. Application Y is expected to record the highest growth rate and can even surpass the market share of Application X by the end of the forecast period.

By end users, the global Painkillers market is segmented into:

Merck

Pfizer

Novartis

GlaxoSmithKline

Roche

Sanofi

Eli Lilly

Astrazeneca

Johnson & Johnson

Celgene

Novavax

Purdue Pharma

End user X is the highest share holder in terms of value and volume and End user Y is expected to record a high growth rate for the forecast period based on the data of the changing market trends.

The global Painkillers market report provides a detailed analysis of the regional segmentation. The Painkillers market is segmented into the following regions:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Region X is a more matured market and is the highest with US$ XX million in value at the end of 2018. Region Y is showcasing high growth rate as the overall income of the population is on the rise and people have a higher amount of disposable income available.

The global Painkillers market includes a detailed SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis as well that provides customers with key insights into what the top companies are working on. Every top player and their respective company profiles are covered in detail including the latest news and updates of acquisitions and mergers. For more details on the Painkillers market, visit our website here.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Painkillers Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)

1.3.2 Paracetamol

1.3.3 Aspirin and NSAIDs

1.3.4 Opioids

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Painkillers Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.4.2 Dental Pain

1.4.3 Dysmenorrhoea (Painful Menstruation)

1.4.4 Headache

1.4.5 Bone Pain

1.4.6 Trauma

1.4.7 Arthritis

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Painkillers Market Size

2.1.1 Global Painkillers Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Painkillers Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Painkillers Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Painkillers Sales by Regions 2014-2019

2.2.2 Global Painkillers Revenue by Regions 2014-2019

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Painkillers Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Painkillers Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.1.2 Painkillers Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Painkillers Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Painkillers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Painkillers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Painkillers Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Painkillers Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Painkillers Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Painkillers Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

4.1.1 Paracetamol Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Aspirin and NSAIDs Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.3 Opioids Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Painkillers Sales Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Painkillers Revenue Market Share by Type

4.4 Painkillers Price by Type

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Painkillers Sales by Application

6 United States

6.1 United States Painkillers Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 United States Painkillers Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 United States Painkillers Breakdown Data by Application

7 European Union

7.1 European Union Painkillers Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 European Union Painkillers Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 European Union Painkillers Breakdown Data by Application

8 China

8.1 China Painkillers Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 China Painkillers Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 China Painkillers Breakdown Data by Application

9 Rest of World

9.1 Rest of World Painkillers Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Rest of World Painkillers Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Rest of World Painkillers Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Rest of World Painkillers Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Rest of World Painkillers Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Rest of World Painkillers Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 Korea

9.4.5 India

9.4.6 Southeast Asia

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Merck

10.1.1 Merck Company Details

10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Painkillers

10.1.4 Painkillers Product Introduction

10.1.5 Merck Recent Development

10.2 Pfizer

10.2.1 Pfizer Company Details

10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Painkillers

10.2.4 Painkillers Product Introduction

10.2.5 Pfizer Recent Development

10.3 Novartis

10.3.1 Novartis Company Details

10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Painkillers

10.3.4 Painkillers Product Introduction

10.3.5 Novartis Recent Development

10.4 GlaxoSmithKline

10.4.1 GlaxoSmithKline Company Details

10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Painkillers

10.4.4 Painkillers Product Introduction

10.4.5 GlaxoSmithKline Recent Development

10.5 Roche

10.5.1 Roche Company Details

10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Painkillers

10.5.4 Painkillers Product Introduction

10.5.5 Roche Recent Development

10.6 Sanofi

10.6.1 Sanofi Company Details

10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Painkillers

10.6.4 Painkillers Product Introduction

10.6.5 Sanofi Recent Development

10.7 Eli Lilly

10.7.1 Eli Lilly Company Details

10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Painkillers

10.7.4 Painkillers Product Introduction

10.7.5 Eli Lilly Recent Development

10.8 Astrazeneca

10.8.1 Astrazeneca Company Details

10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Painkillers

10.8.4 Painkillers Product Introduction

10.8.5 Astrazeneca Recent Development

10.9 Johnson & Johnson

10.9.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Details

10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Painkillers

10.9.4 Painkillers Product Introduction

10.9.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

10.10 Celgene

10.10.1 Celgene Company Details

10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Painkillers

10.10.4 Painkillers Product Introduction

10.10.5 Celgene Recent Development

10.11 Novavax

10.12 Johnson & Johnson

10.13 Purdue Pharma

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Painkillers Sales Channels

11.2.2 Painkillers Distributors

11.3 Painkillers Customers

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Painkillers Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

12.2 Global Painkillers Sales Forecast by Type

12.3 Global Painkillers Sales Forecast by Application

12.4 Painkillers Forecast by Regions

12.4.1 Global Painkillers Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.4.2 Global Painkillers Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.5 United States Market Forecast

12.6 European Union Market Forecast

12.7 China Market Forecast

12.8 Rest of World

12.8.1 Japan

12.8.2 Korea

12.8.3 India

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

