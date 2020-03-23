Global Pain Relief Therapy Market Analysis 2025 Top profiles players are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Eli Lilly & Company, Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., DJO, LLC, Breg, Inc

Global Pain Relief Therapy market report is in-depth study on how the status is for the Abc industry. This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It also includes profiles of leading companies and brands that are driving the market with their recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges, and accusations.

The global Pain Relief Therapy market report also gives a deep knowledge about market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends while also showing the CAGR figures for the Forecast years 2018-2024. SOWT analysis is used to find the market drivers and restrains.

The Global Pain Relief Therapy Market accounted to USD 900.0 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Pain Relief Therapy market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the predominant Pain Relief Therapy market opportunities.

• A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Pain Relief Therapy market.

Global Pain Relief Therapy Market Segmentation

Products (Prescription based products, OTC-based products {Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices}),

Mode of Purchase (Over-The-Counter, Prescribed),

Application (Musculoskeletal Disorder, Sport Medicine, Post-operative, Post-trauma, Physical Therapy),

End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Centers, Physiotherapy Centers, Homecare Settings), Geography

The Global Pain Relief Therapy Market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of pain relief therapy market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Promising regulatory scenario

Rise in geriatric population

Increasing number of chronic diseases

Rising accidental incidences

Availability of alternative therapies

Emerging economies

Major Market Competitors

Some of the major players of market are:-

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.,

Eli Lilly & Company,

Merck & Co. Inc.,

Pfizer, Inc.,

Abbott Laboratories,

Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.,

DJO, LLC,

Breg, Inc.,

Beiersdorf AG,

Medline Industries, Inc.,

3M,

Sanofi,

ROHTO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.,

Össur Americas,

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.,

Calmar Pain Relief,

LLC,

UltraCare PRO,

Polar Products Inc.,

Agm Overseas,

Stimwave LLC,

Neurometrix,

Niagara,

Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated,

Iskra Medical d.o.o.,

THERALASE Technologies Inc.,

Sombra Professional Therapy Products,

Good Health Naturally,

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.,

BioElectronics Corporation,

HYH,

Danaher,

ALLERGAN,

Purdue Pharma

among others

Market Segmentation

By products:- Prescription based products, OTC-based products. The OTC based products is further sub-segmented into pharmaceuticals, and medical devices.

Pharmaceuticals segment is further sub-segmented into gels, ointments, and creams, sprays and foams, patches, and roll-ons.

Medical devices are further sub-segmented into cooling towels, compresses, wraps, and pads, and packs.

Prescription based products are further sub-segmented into motorized devices, and non-motorized devices.

On the basis of mode of purchase :- Over-the-counter, and prescribed.

On the basis of application:- Musculoskeletal disorder, sport medicine, post-operative, post-trauma, and physical therapy.

On the basis of end-user:– Hospitals, clinics, ambulatory centers, physiotherapy centers, and homecare settings.

On the basis of geography:-

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East & Africa.

