Global Pad Mounted Switchgear Market Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data 2019-2025

Solid dielectric type pad-mounted switchgear is currently fast growing technology introduced by G&W Electric (U.S.) and is considered as the best alternative when compared to conventional oil insulated pad-mounted switchgears. Solid dielectric insulations make these switchgears suitable for wet and corrosive environment, vertical or horizontal mounting, and use in any altitude. Also, since epoxy is inert and, environmental friendly, no EPA usage restrictions are implied making it easily acceptable in the market.

The increasing demand for Pad Mounted Switchgear drives the market. Increasing transmission and distribution investment and high efficient underground distribution systems are key factors to drive the growth of market. The underground distribution system is growing rapidly owing to shift change in trend. It amplifies the reliability and efficiency of the electrical supply with the advantage of being less susceptible to lightning and offers easy diagnosis of faults. U.K. and France are the fastest growth markets in the region. Europe is expected to have the largest market share for pad mounted switchgear. The market is driven by replacement of existing transmission system, improving the reliability of the grid and switching from overhead line to underground transmission systems. Asia pacific is expected to have moderate growth in this pad mounted switchgear market owing to high initial cost for the replacement of existing transmission system.

The Pad Mounted Switchgear market was valued at 5300 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 10800 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Pad Mounted Switchgear.

This report presents the worldwide Pad Mounted Switchgear market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

G?W Electric

Eaton Corporation

S?C Electric Company

Federal Pacific

Pad Mounted Switchgear Breakdown Data by Type

Air Insulated

Gas Insulated

Others

Pad Mounted Switchgear Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Pad Mounted Switchgear Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Table of Contents

