Global Packaging Machinery Market Review with Forecast Research Report 2019 – 2025

With the increasing advancement in packaging technology for variety of end-use application, the demand is expected to grow further in the next ten years. Manual tasks are rapidly being replaced by automatic packaging machines in the each and every industry globally. Most of the demand for packaging machinery is generated from the food & beverages industry due to significant growth in the consumption of the packaged food in the developing as well as developed economies of the world. New packaging formats in the e-commerce and food & beverages industry are gaining popularity which has created the need for development of product-specific packaging machinery.

Packaging machinery is used in the primary as well as secondary packaging of food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care products. The food and beverage industry uses packaging machinery for tamper resistance and provide physical and chemical protection.

The global Packaging Machinery market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Packaging Machinery volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Packaging Machinery market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Barry-Wehmiller Companies

GEA Group

Illinois Tool Works

Krones

Robert Bosch

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

FFS Machinery

Labeling

Coding Machinery

Sealing Machinery

Wrapping And Bundling Machinery

Other

Segment by Application

Food

Medicine

Electronic Products

Other

