Global Packaging Adhesive Film Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% by 2025

Extensive demand for flexible and smart adhesive films in packaging applications has helped the market evolve as a multi-billion dollar industry. Rapidly evolving food packaging industry to meet changing consumer preferences has driven the development of high-performance adhesive technology, increasingly for medical and industrial applications. Providers of flexible packaging products seek versatile materials such as biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) films with attractive machining properties.
Polypropylene is a more versatile and cost-effective plastic than other thermo-forming and polyolefin materials. Additionally, polypropylene is highly resistant to a wide variety of acids and solvent solutions with a temperature range up to 212F. Bi-axially oriented polypropylene (BOPP), a derivative of PP, is used in a variety of tape applications such as food packaging and multi-purpose packaging. They have low hydrophilicity and do not allow printing by ink or wetting by adhesives.
Global Packaging Adhesive Film market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Packaging Adhesive Film.
This report researches the worldwide Packaging Adhesive Film market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Packaging Adhesive Film breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Packaging Adhesive Film capacity, production, value, price and market share of Packaging Adhesive Film in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
3M
Avery Dennison
UPM-Kymmene Oyj
CCL Industries
Toray Industries
Cosmo Films
Coveris
Mondi Group
Constantia Flexibles
Ester Industries
Scapa
Nitto Denko
Fuji Seal International
Intertape Polymer Group
Americk Packaging Group
Packaging Adhesive Film Breakdown Data by Type
Polypropylene (PP)
Polyethylene (PE)
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Others (PET, PU, PA)
Packaging Adhesive Film Breakdown Data by Application
Tapes
Labels
Others
Packaging Adhesive Film Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Packaging Adhesive Film capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Packaging Adhesive Film manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
