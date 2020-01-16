Global Packaging Additives Market Analysis With Sales, Revenue And Market Size to 2028

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Packaging Additives Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028” to its huge collection of research reports.

The report offers an 8-year forecast of the global packaging additives market between 2018 and 2026. In terms of value, the global packaging additives market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The study reveals market dynamics in six geographic segments along with an analysis of the packaging additives market for the current market environment and future scenario over the forecast period.

This Future Market Insights report studies the global packaging additives market for the period 20182026. The prime objective of this report is to offer insights and key market trends pertaining to the global packaging additives market that are gradually helping transform global businesses.

The global packaging additives market report begins with the executive summary for various categories and their share in the packaging additives market. It is followed by the market dynamics and an overview of the market drivers, restraints, and trends that are affecting the growth of the packaging additives market. Furthermore, to understand the global packaging additives market, which includes FMI analysis of popularity of the market segment, an attractiveness index with elaborated insights on the same is provided, which will show the markets attractiveness based on factors such as CAGR and incremental opportunity. To show the performance of the packaging additives market in each country and region, BPS and Y-o-Y growth analysis of packaging additives are provided.

The global market for packaging additives is further segmented as per substrate, product type, packaging type, and application. On the basis of substrate, the global packaging additives market is segmented into plastic, metal, paper & paperboard, and other (glass). On the basis of product type, the global packaging additives market is segmented into antimicrobial agents, antifog agents, antistatic agents, clarifying agents, oxygen scavengers, and UV stabilizers. On the basis of packaging type, the global packaging additives market is segmented as flexible & rigid. Further, based on application, the global packaging additives market is segmented as food, beverages, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, cosmetic & personal care, and others.

Detailed profiles of companies of global packaging additives market are also included in the report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings, and recent developments. The key manufacturers and suppliers operating in packaging additives market include AkzoNobel N.V., ALTANA Group, Arkema, BASF SE, ColorMatrix Group, Flint Group, Henkel, Huber Group, Lubrizol Corporation, PPG Industries Inc, Sun Chemical Corporation, Valspar Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, and Evonik.

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

China

India

ASEAN

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Japan

